Mr. D-Pic
Season 1 E 1 • 11/06/2013
One guy sends pics of his man parts to his boys in group texts, and another disappears for months to play video games.
Guy Court
S1 • E2
Facebook Breakup/ Striptease
One guy thinks it’s a good idea to break it off with his girl via Facebook, and another guy defends his right to go shirtless.
11/06/2013
Guy Court
S1 • E3
Letting It Rip/Beer Bandit
Is "letting it rip" in front of the ladies a violation? Plus find out who's guilty when a roommate steals all the beer.
11/13/2013
Guy Court
S1 • E4
Booty Thirst/Cry Me a River/Killin’ em Softly
Can texting a girl too many times for a hook up be a violation? Is a guy guilty if he cries all the time? Find out if playing slow jams while riding with your boys means you've broken the code.
11/13/2013
Guy Court
S1 • E5
Party Prankster/Fruity Drinks
Carly from Girl Code, brings her boyfriend, Guy Code's own Chris Distefano to court for drinking like a lady. Plus, is there a such thing as pranking too much?
11/20/2013
Guy Court
S1 • E6
Grenade Launcher/ Calling Dibs
Rap star Machine Gun Kelly is on trial for tricking his boys into watching his sex tapes. Plus are you a guy code offender if you call 'dibs' but don't follow through?
11/20/2013
Guy Court
S1 • E7
Mr. Porno/Blabbermouth
Is masturbating too much a punishable offense? Plus, find out if running your mouth too much means you're in violation.
11/27/2013
Guy Court
S1 • E8
Gym Selfies/ Mr. Mani Pedi/ Madden Madness
Is taking non-stop selfies at the gym a violation? Plus, a guy that loves to get mani/pedi's and another who repeatedly paused the game during a Madden tournament is brought before the judge.
11/27/2013
Guy Court
S1 • E9
Cell Phone Snooper, Double Ply Dandy, Birthday Block
Is taking a girl's number out of your boy's phone breaking guy code? Plus, one roommate may be in violation for hoarding all the toilet paper and one friend who literally dragged another away from a hook up is brought to court.
12/04/2013
Guy Court
S1 • E10
Ridin Dirty/ Social Media Whore
When does hooking up in your boys car become a guy code violation? Plus, a guy defends his right to seek fame on social media sites.
12/11/2013
Guy Court
S1 • E11
Perpetual proposer, Tanning, Game Changer
Is getting engaged too many times a punishable offense? Plus, one guy has a tanning addiction, and later one guy won't stop answering his girlfriends calls even while playing baseball.
12/18/2013
