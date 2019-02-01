True Life/Now
- 41:22
S1 • E1
Obsessed with Being a KardashianA deep desire to emulate the Kardashian family strains the relationships, finances and careers of Graysen, Brittany and Sherrah, three obsessed superfans.01/02/2019
- 41:32Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Obsessed with the Perfect BootySocial media's glamorization of perfect butts compels a high school senior, an army wife and an influencer to put money and relationships on the line for the ideal booty.01/09/2019
- 41:31Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Obsessed with Looking Like a Snapchat FilterBianca, Javonda and Alana are three women affected by Snapchat dysmorphia, and they'll stop at nothing to look like their edited selfies in real life.01/16/2019
- 41:30Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Avenging Revenge PornAs victims of revenge porn, Hannah, Rachel and Michaela have made it their mission to take a stand against perpetrators and create national legislation to criminalize the act.01/23/2019