Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Obsessed with Looking Like a Snapchat Filter
Season 1 E 3 • 01/16/2019
Bianca, Javonda and Alana are three women affected by Snapchat dysmorphia, and they'll stop at nothing to look like their edited selfies in real life.
Watching
Full Ep
41:22
True Life/Now
S1 • E1
Obsessed with Being a Kardashian
A deep desire to emulate the Kardashian family strains the relationships, finances and careers of Graysen, Brittany and Sherrah, three obsessed superfans.
01/02/2019
Full Ep
41:32
Sign in to Watch
True Life/Now
S1 • E2
Obsessed with the Perfect Booty
Social media's glamorization of perfect butts compels a high school senior, an army wife and an influencer to put money and relationships on the line for the ideal booty.
01/09/2019
Full Ep
41:31
Sign in to Watch
True Life/Now
S1 • E3
Obsessed with Looking Like a Snapchat Filter
Bianca, Javonda and Alana are three women affected by Snapchat dysmorphia, and they'll stop at nothing to look like their edited selfies in real life.
01/16/2019
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
True Life/Now
S1 • E5
Avenging Revenge Porn
As victims of revenge porn, Hannah, Rachel and Michaela have made it their mission to take a stand against perpetrators and create national legislation to criminalize the act.
01/23/2019
Sneak Peek
01:55
True Life/NowS1 E5
Fighting Back Against Revenge Porn
Revenge porn is a crime that's increasingly on the rise and seems impossible to curtail, but these three victims want justice.
01/23/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019