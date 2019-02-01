Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider

True Life/Now
Obsessed with the Perfect Booty
Season 1 E 2 • 01/09/2019
Social media's glamorization of perfect butts compels a high school senior, an army wife and an influencer to put money and relationships on the line for the ideal booty.

True Life/Now
S1 • E1
Obsessed with Being a Kardashian
A deep desire to emulate the Kardashian family strains the relationships, finances and careers of Graysen, Brittany and Sherrah, three obsessed superfans.
01/02/2019
True Life/Now
S1 • E2
Obsessed with the Perfect Booty
Social media's glamorization of perfect butts compels a high school senior, an army wife and an influencer to put money and relationships on the line for the ideal booty.
01/09/2019
True Life/Now
S1 • E3
Obsessed with Looking Like a Snapchat Filter
Bianca, Javonda and Alana are three women affected by Snapchat dysmorphia, and they'll stop at nothing to look like their edited selfies in real life.
01/16/2019
True Life/Now
S1 • E5
Avenging Revenge Porn
As victims of revenge porn, Hannah, Rachel and Michaela have made it their mission to take a stand against perpetrators and create national legislation to criminalize the act.
01/23/2019
True Life/Now S1 E5
Fighting Back Against Revenge Porn
Revenge porn is a crime that's increasingly on the rise and seems impossible to curtail, but these three victims want justice.
01/23/2019
True Life/Now S1 E5
Hannah Is Determined to Fight Her Revenge Porn Perpetrator
Hannah shares her story of being victimized by revenge porn and how her perpetrator's response prompted her to fight back.
01/23/2019
