True Life Crime
Journalist Dometi Pongo looks to uncover the truth as he brings awareness to shocking and deadly crimes committed against young people.
S2 • E1
S2 • E1
Religious Killing or Jealous Rage?Dometi Pongo digs deep into the horrific double homicide of Britney Cosby and Crystal Jackson, a young African-American couple who faced homophobia in their Texas hometown.07/13/2021
S2 • E2
S2 • E2
Cliffside Accident or Campsite Killing?After the body of Lauren Agee is found floating in Tennessee's Center Hill Lake, suspicious behavior from her friends and an inept investigation raise more questions than answers.07/14/2021
S2 • E3
S2 • E3
Drive By or Deadly Target?Dometi Pongo investigates the shocking and mysterious shooting death of Jaydon Chavez-Silver, a popular Albuquerque, NM, teen who was gunned down at a house party.07/15/2021
S2 • E4
S2 • E4
Runaway Twin or Twin in Trouble?Dometi Pongo explores the case of 16-year-old Jholie Moussa, whose final social media post provided her family and investigators with vital clues about her 2018 disappearance in Virginia.07/20/2021
S2 • E5
S2 • E5
Cold Case or Case of Corruption?After 28-year-old single mom Heather Bogle was murdered in her rural Ohio town, a suspicious police investigation caused the victim's family to question whether they would ever find justice.07/27/2021
S2 • E6
S2 • E6
Did a Viral Assault Lead to Murder?Dometi Pongo investigates the murder of Muhlaysia Booker, a transgender woman who was gunned down in Dallas just a month after surviving a vicious assault that went viral.08/03/2021
S2 • E7
S2 • E7
Ohio House of HorrorsSeveral women go missing in a Midwestern town, but not every victim is given the same attention from investigators or the media until a bone-chilling 911 call reveals the unthinkable.08/10/2021
S2 • E8
S2 • E8
Double Cross or Deadly Deal?Dometi Pongo reports on Michigan detectives' efforts to identify a dismembered body and, with the help of cryptic text messages and surveillance footage, bring the killer to justice.08/17/2021
S2 • E9
S2 • E9
Getting Away With Murder?After transgender teen Mercedes Williamson was murdered in rural Mississippi, an FBI investigation led to a groundbreaking legal decision for LGBTQ+ rights.08/24/2021
S2 • E10
S2 • E10
Justice for DarrienDometi investigates the murder of Darrien Hunt, a young Black man who was carrying a samurai sword as part of his anime cosplay when he was shot in the back by Saratoga Springs officers.08/31/2021
Dometi PongoJournalist
Dometi Pongo
Dometi Pongo (pronounced dō-muh-TEE) is the host of the hit MTV series "True Life Crime" and multiple MTV News video franchises, including its flagship digital program "Need to Know," which provides award-winning analysis of trending news stories. In addition to hosting after shows and red carpet activations for ViacomCBS's tentpole events like the Video Music Awards, the Grammys and MTV Movie & TV Awards, Dometi regularly joins senior leadership in moderating internal, company-wide discussions on equity in ViacomCBS's "Courageous Conversations" series, led by MTV Entertainment Group President and CEO Chris McCarthy. Dometi’s illuminating commentary on everything from entertainment news to politics and social justice can be heard on several shows where he is a contributor, including ET Live, the Smithsonian Channel and SiriusXM's "Karen Hunter Show."
The award-winning journalist also works as a speaker and multimedia consultant through his firm Pongo Strategy Group, which helps organizations tell better stories through multimedia. In partnership with Sankofa Ventures, Dometi’s annual group tours of Ghana in West Africa provided more than 70 American travelers from the African diaspora an opportunity to explore their ancestral lineage.
