Dometi Pongo Journalist

Dometi Pongo (pronounced dō-muh-TEE) is the host of the hit MTV series "True Life Crime" and multiple MTV News video franchises, including its flagship digital program "Need to Know," which provides award-winning analysis of trending news stories. In addition to hosting after shows and red carpet activations for ViacomCBS's tentpole events like the Video Music Awards, the Grammys and MTV Movie & TV Awards, Dometi regularly joins senior leadership in moderating internal, company-wide discussions on equity in ViacomCBS's "Courageous Conversations" series, led by MTV Entertainment Group President and CEO Chris McCarthy. Dometi’s illuminating commentary on everything from entertainment news to politics and social justice can be heard on several shows where he is a contributor, including ET Live, the Smithsonian Channel and SiriusXM's "Karen Hunter Show."

The award-winning journalist also works as a speaker and multimedia consultant through his firm Pongo Strategy Group, which helps organizations tell better stories through multimedia. In partnership with Sankofa Ventures, Dometi’s annual group tours of Ghana in West Africa provided more than 70 American travelers from the African diaspora an opportunity to explore their ancestral lineage.