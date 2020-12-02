True Life Crime
Double Cross or Deadly Deal?
Season 2 E 8 • 08/17/2021
Dometi Pongo reports on Michigan detectives' efforts to identify a dismembered body and, with the help of cryptic text messages and surveillance footage, bring the killer to justice.
True Life CrimeS1 • E6Suicide or Sinister Plot?
Dometi Pongo investigates the death of Sarah Stern, a teenager whose car was found abandoned on a bridge in New Jersey, leaving police to suspect a suicide.
02/12/2020
True Life CrimeS1 • E7The $5 Million Phone Hack
Dometi Pongo finds out how a 19-year-old hacker got involved in a $5 million "SIM swapping" scam and learns about the elite police task force that tracked him down.
02/19/2020
True Life CrimeS1 • E8Mom Gone Missing: Runaway or Murder Victim?
Dometi Pongo heads to the Northern Cheyenne Reservation of Montana to find out what happened to Hanna Harris, a young Native American mom who disappeared one July 4th weekend.
02/26/2020
True Life CrimeS2 • E1Religious Killing or Jealous Rage?
Dometi Pongo digs deep into the horrific double homicide of Britney Cosby and Crystal Jackson, a young African-American couple who faced homophobia in their Texas hometown.
07/13/2021
True Life CrimeS2 • E2Cliffside Accident or Campsite Killing?
After the body of Lauren Agee is found floating in Tennessee's Center Hill Lake, suspicious behavior from her friends and an inept investigation raise more questions than answers.
07/14/2021
True Life CrimeS2 • E3Drive By or Deadly Target?
Dometi Pongo investigates the shocking and mysterious shooting death of Jaydon Chavez-Silver, a popular Albuquerque, NM, teen who was gunned down at a house party.
07/15/2021
True Life CrimeS2 • E4Runaway Twin or Twin in Trouble?
Dometi Pongo explores the case of 16-year-old Jholie Moussa, whose final social media post provided her family and investigators with vital clues about her 2018 disappearance in Virginia.
07/20/2021
True Life CrimeS2 • E5Cold Case or Case of Corruption?
After 28-year-old single mom Heather Bogle was murdered in her rural Ohio town, a suspicious police investigation caused the victim's family to question whether they would ever find justice.
07/27/2021
True Life CrimeS2 • E6Did a Viral Assault Lead to Murder?
Dometi Pongo investigates the murder of Muhlaysia Booker, a transgender woman who was gunned down in Dallas just a month after surviving a vicious assault that went viral.
08/03/2021
True Life CrimeS2 • E7Ohio House of Horrors
Several women go missing in a Midwestern town, but not every victim is given the same attention from investigators or the media until a bone-chilling 911 call reveals the unthinkable.
08/10/2021
True Life CrimeS2 • E9Getting Away With Murder?
After transgender teen Mercedes Williamson was murdered in rural Mississippi, an FBI investigation led to a groundbreaking legal decision for LGBTQ+ rights.
08/24/2021
True Life CrimeS2 • E10Justice for Darrien
Dometi investigates the murder of Darrien Hunt, a young Black man who was carrying a samurai sword as part of his anime cosplay when he was shot in the back by Saratoga Springs officers.
08/31/2021
