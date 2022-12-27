Teen Mom: Girls' Night In
The stars of Teen Mom 2 get comfy on the couch and watch episodes of Teen Mom OG, giving their thoughts on the goings-on from their sister series.
S2 • E10
S2 • E10
Fight! Fight! Fight!It's time for the Teen Mom OG reunion, and the moms debate Gary not telling Amber about Leah's therapy sessions, Mackenzie's online troll concerns and more.12/27/2022
S2 • E9
S2 • E9
Smells Like NervousnessThe moms veg out and react to Mackenzie's daughter Jaxie's summer plans, Maci and Taylor's overnight trip, Gary and Amber's therapy session, the birth of Catelynn's daughter Rya and more.12/20/2022
S2 • E8
S2 • E8
Funky and SkunkyThe moms and their buddies tune in to see Cheyenne give birth, Tyler plan the perfect date night for Catelynn, Gary discuss going to Amber's therapy appointment and more.12/13/2022
S2 • E7
S2 • E7
Worth the GoodbyesMackenzie's fight with Josh surprises the moms, Catelynn's reunion with her oldest daughter makes everyone emotional, and the group praises Taylor for filming his therapy session.12/06/2022
S2 • E6
S2 • E6
Be Like ZachThe cast reacts to Catelynn and Tyler preparing to see Carly for her birthday, Maci focusing on a healthy lifestyle, Amber visiting Leah, and Cheyenne and Zach prepping for Ace's birth.11/29/2022
S2 • E5
S2 • E5
Botox SoonMackenzie's son's bad behavior sparks conversation about navigating tantrums, Amber joins Jade and Chau's watch party, and the moms get teary as Zach proposes to Cheyenne.11/22/2022
S2 • E4
S2 • E4
Clean the GarageThe cast reacts to MacKenzie's challenge with disciplining son Broncs, Amber and Gary's attempts at resolving their conflict, men's fear of getting vasectomies and more.11/15/2022
S2 • E3
S2 • E3
Pregnant in the MouthThe moms of Teen Mom 2 and Young + Pregnant sit back and relax with friends to watch Zach ask for Cheyenne's dad's blessing, Catelynn give her brother a pep talk, Amber come out and more.11/08/2022
S2 • E2
S2 • E2
Good Vibes OnlyThe ladies of Teen Mom 2 and Young + Pregnant are moved as they watch Mackenzie and her family face their grief, Amber process heartbreak over Leah and Tyler confront mental health fears.11/01/2022
S2 • E1
S2 • E1
Get an Uber or Hulk SmashThe Teen Mom 2 families share lively reactions to Catelynn and Cheyenne's pregnancy milestones, Maci's tense reunion with Ryan, Amber's social media outburst and more.10/25/2022