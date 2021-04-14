new episodes may 4 8/7c
Teen Mom 2
Briana, Chelsea, Jade, Kailyn and Leah cope with the mounting pressures of motherhood and their personal relationships while they transition into the next phase in their lives.
- 00:30TrailerS10Ashley Makes Her Debut on Teen Mom 2The moms face fresh challenges and welcome into the fold new mom, Ashley, when Teen Mom 2 returns May 4 at 8/7c.04/14/2021
- 02:38HighlightS10Chelsea Discusses Her Decision to Leave Teen Mom 2After Chelsea reveals she's not returning to the show, the other moms react to the news.01/05/2021
- 03:58HighlightS10Chelsea Is Ready to Move OnChelsea and her family say goodbye to their producer Mandi, and look ahead to their life after Teen Mom.12/29/2020
- 02:51HighlightS10Stella Says What She Really Thinks About Her DadBriana worries about the relationships her daughters have with their respective fathers.12/15/2020
- 02:14HighlightS10Why Vee and Kailyn's Friendship Is So Important to JoJo makes a guest appearance on Kailyn and Vee's podcast to explain why he's grateful the two women were able to become such good friends.12/15/2020
- 01:30HighlightS10Jade Reaches Her Breaking PointFollowing an argument with Sean, Jade vents to her mother about his work ethic, her anxiety and their relationship.12/08/2020
- 02:26HighlightS10Kailyn's Sons Meet Their New BrotherIsaac and Lincoln are excited to meet their new baby brother Creed, and Kailyn is surprised at Lux's reaction to the family's new addition.12/01/2020
- 01:44HighlightS10Chelsea's Port-a-Potty Pregnancy TestChelsea documents her journey to conceive another baby, including taking a pregnancy test while visiting the construction site for her and Cole's new house.11/25/2020
- 01:15HighlightS10Is Isaac Old Enough to Make His Own Custody Decisions?Kailyn reevaluates her earlier opinion about letting Isaac make custody decisions for himself.11/25/2020
- 02:09HighlightS10Briana's Mom Grills Her About Her Trip to Puerto RicoWhen Briana's mom questions her about her trip to Puerto Rico, she refuses to disclose any details about her mysterious new boyfriend.11/17/2020
- 02:04HighlightS10Kailyn Finds Out the Sex of Her BabyWith the pregnancy still a secret from her other children, Kailyn goes to the doctor's office for an ultrasound, where she discovers whether she'll have another boy or her first girl.11/10/2020
- 01:33HighlightS10Kailyn Feels Betrayed by Her Ex's FamilyKailyn reveals the origins of her leaked pregnancy news and gives an update on the status of her relationship with the baby's father, Chris.10/27/2020
Cast
Briana DeJesus
Cast Member
Briana is a sweet 26-year-old who lives with her very strong-willed mother Roxanne and her opinionated sister Brittany in sunny Orlando, FL. Briana became pregnant with daughter Nova and struggled to navigate motherhood while attempting to repair her damaged relationship with Nova's father Devoin. Co-parenting with Devoin had its ups and downs, and Briana raised Nova on her own much of the time.
When Nova was six, Briana met DJ Luis and became pregnant again. Shortly after, she ended things with Luis, and baby girl Stella was born. Luis was not around for his daughter, and Briana had a sense of deja vu after going through the same thing with Devoin.
This season, sick of Luis not stepping up, Briana decides to confront him at a club where he DJs, but they end up hooking up again, starting a chain reaction disrupting Briana's life in unexpected ways. If that wasn't enough, Devoin's mother, who hasn't seen Nova since she was born, re-enters their lives. Briana wants to trust her, but given their history, she is wary of Nova's other grandmother and nervous she'll disappear again, leaving Nova disappointed.
Chelsea Houska
Cast Member
Stylish South Dakotan Chelsea dropped out of high school during her senior year after having her daughter Aubree. Aubree's father Adam was in her life but also constantly in trouble with the law. He and Chelsea were off and on for years, but Chelsea met Cole and found the happily ever after she'd been searching for. She and Cole got married, had son Watson and daughter Layne, and bought a plot of land on which they plan to build their dream home.
With all the new, exciting additions, Aubree is growing up, too. Chelsea and Cole must parent her through her preteen years -- everything from getting a cell phone and braces to no longer wanting to visit Adam's parents' house.
As Adam moves further out of Aubree's life, unable to make scheduled visits or even school lunches, Chelsea and Cole must instead co-parent with his parents. When Aubree asks to spend less time with them, Chelsea must decide if it's time to revise their visitation agreement and possibly go back to court.
Jade Cline
Cast Member
Jade started her "Teen Mom" journey three years ago after having her daughter Kloie with boyfriend Sean. Their on-again, off-again romance was hard on Jade, especially when his substance use threatened to destroy the family Jade wanted so badly. In the midst of trouble with Sean, Jade's relationship with her mom Christy was also rocky after years of friction over Christy's lifestyle choices.
On this season of "Teen Mom 2," Jade and Sean's relationship is put under even more stress when Jade's parents move in with them. After graduating from beauty school, she's excited to start her career, but when her family loses their jobs, she must accept financial responsibility for the entire household. Tempers erupt, and Jade is once again caught between the most important people in her life.
To further complicate things, she must manage all these struggles through a global pandemic, during which she is unable to work. Will Jade's strength and resiliency help her through these tough times?
Kail Lowry
Cast Member
Kail is a motivated and independent mother from a small town in Pennsylvania. Without much support from her family, she moved in with her boyfriend Jo after becoming pregnant with Isaac, but the fighting with Jo got so out of control, they broke up, and Kail decided her and Issac should move out on their own.
Kail eventually met Javi, a military man, and the two quickly married. Kail then gave birth to baby Lincoln, making Isaac a big brother. Javi was deployed, and while he was away, rumors of cheating on both sides plagued their marriage. They divorced soon after he returned. Kail then met and fell for a new guy who does not participate on the show, and despite constant ups and downs, Kail gave birth to her third son Lux, who is now two.
This season, Kail finds herself dealing with roller-coaster relationships with each of her sons' fathers, and when she becomes pregnant with her fourth child, she must brace herself for birth during a pandemic with no help from Lux's dad.
Leah Messer
Cast Member
Former cheerleader Leah had her twins Ali and Aleeah Grace when she was just 17. From a small town in West Virginia, Leah sacrificed a lot for her kids, and things got even harder when Ali developed medical issues. Ali eventually was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, and while Leah tried to make things work for her daughters by marrying their dad Corey, the marriage didn't last, and they divorced six months later.
Leah tried to move on by marrying Jeremy, but Jeremy's job forced him to be away for long stretches of time, and he eventually filed for divorce, leaving their daughter Addie splitting her time between families. After a few rocky years, Leah's co-parenting relationships with both dads are finally in a good place, but when she releases a book about her life, deep secrets come to light that could threaten this delicate balance.
As Ali gets older, her muscular dystrophy is starting to progress, and Leah is faced with the reality of her disorder, having to balance being honest with Ali while also maintaining a brave face. When the COVID-19 pandemic hits, Leah must decide how to keep an immuno-compromised Ali safe while still prioritizing the emotional well-being of all her daughters.
