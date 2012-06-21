Snooki & JWoww
S1 • E1
Sorry Neighbors, Cause These Bitches Are Moving InJersey Shore BFF’s, Snooki and JWoww, decide it’s time they move in together and have one last hurrah before their relationships back home get too serious, but Snooki's two big secrets for Jwoww will change everything.06/21/2012
S1 • E2
What Did I Get Myself Into?Even though Snooki is pregnant and engaged, she and Jwoww still agree to move in together. But when Jionni and Roger come over for the first time, a fight erupts over the bachelor party.06/28/2012
S1 • E3
It Looks Like a Little MeatballSnooki has her first ultrasound to see if the baby is healthy. Snooki and Jwoww settle in and decorate their new digs.07/05/2012
S1 • E4
Guess Who’s Coming to DinnerSnooki and JWoww invite their Jersey Shore roommates over for dinner so Snooki can reveal her big news, but first, a raunchy handyman almost ruins their plans for getting the place ready on time.07/12/2012
S1 • E5
Sober Party of OneThe Jersey Shore roommates give Snooki a hard time for being pregnant and engaged. JWoww and Snooki throw a housewarming party for their friends and family.07/19/2012
S1 • E6
Calm Down Hormonal!Snooki volunteers at a doggie daycare. JWoww makes a new friend at a cooking class, which annoys Snooki. Roger and JWoww's relationship begins to crumble.07/26/2012
S1 • E7
Meet the In-LawsJWoww and Roger continue to fight. The girls surprise Jionni and Roger by taking them to a Drag Show. Snooki and Jionni have an engagement dinner with their families.08/02/2012
S1 • E8
Cancun is Not an IslandThe girls head to Cancun for vacation. JWoww lets loose while Snooki finds it difficult to relax during her pregnancy. The girls bicker about late night plans, while a fight in a club puts Snooki in an uncomfortable situation.08/09/2012
S1 • E9
Sitting Alone In A Hotel Room SucksJWoww and Snooki’s friendship is tested on their last night in Cancun. Back in Jersey City, Roger and JWoww hit another rocky patch while Snooki questions her engagement.08/16/2012
S1 • E10
Couples HellRoger and JWoww consider the future of their relationship while Snooki and Jionni fight about a picture on Twitter, instead of celebrating Jionni's birthday.08/23/2012
Cast
JWOWW
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley is a television personality, actress, blogger, and mother. She rose to prominence on MTV's "Jersey Shore" with Snooki, and has continued to live side-by-side with her best friend as they experience the adult world together. From couples therapy to wedding planning, and even starting a family of her own with her fiance Roger, "Snooki & JWOWW" follows the reality star through the best moments of her life after Jersey Shore.
Snooki
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is the New York Times best selling author and breakout star of “Jersey Shore”, the highest-rated show in MTV's history. "Snooki & JWOWW" chronicles her friendship with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley & their ever-growing lives with their fiancés and babies. "Snooki & JWOWW" shows Lorenzo’s first years, wedding planning, and baby number two for the Jersey starlet.