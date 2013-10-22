Snooki & JWoww
- 20:35Sign in to Watch
S3 • E1
We’re Back BitchesSnooki and Jionni are scared to tell Jionni's Mom that they got a shore house for the summer. JWoww tries to salvage her relationship with Roger by trying to get him to go to couples therapy.10/22/2013
- 21:05Sign in to Watch
S3 • E2
Movin on Up!While Jenni tries to train the dogs to become service animals, she also takes a stab at training Roger in couples therapy. Snooki and Jionni pack up to leave the LaValle basement.10/29/2013
- 20:55Sign in to Watch
S3 • E3
MommySnooki and JWoww look for a babysitter for Lorenzo. JWoww and Roger surprise Snooki and Jionni when they take them to the haunted Pennhurst Asylum on a double date.11/05/2013
- 21:05Sign in to Watch
S3 • E4
Liars!While the girls are away, the boys will play. Snooki and JWoww head to Atlantic City for a girls weekend leaving the boys to watch Lorenzo. Jionni secretly gets Janis to babysit so the boys can go play paintball.11/12/2013
- 21:05Sign in to Watch
S3 • E5
I Want a Veil!Snooki and JWoww go wedding dress shopping and Nicole finds her dress. JWoww realizes that she may want to get married now.11/19/2013
- 21:05Sign in to Watch
S3 • E6
Let the Planning Begin!Snooki realizes she is in over her head when it comes to wedding planning after visiting wedding venues with Jionni. JWoww and Roger go to an adoption fair hoping to learn more about the process.11/26/2013
- 21:06Sign in to Watch
S3 • E7
Baby Boot CampSnooki and JWoww put Roger through a baby boot camp with Lorenzo for the night so he can experience taking care of a baby. Jionni and Roger buy a swing set for Lorenzo, but struggle to put it together.12/03/2013
- 20:46Sign in to Watch
S3 • E8
Oui Can Cook!Snooki and JWoww help out at a charity dog wash. Roger and Jionni plan a romantic French dinner for the girls. Snooki takes a DNA test.12/10/2013
- 20:51Sign in to Watch
S3 • E9
Welcome to the Dude Ranch!The gang heads out for a couples weekend at a Dude Ranch. The girls are hoping for a romantic getaway, but instead they get pranked non-stop by Roger and Jionni.12/17/2013
- 21:05Sign in to Watch
S3 • E10
What a Drag!JWoww’s dogs have their final exam to be service dogs. Snooki gets the results of her DNA test. The Gay Joeys come over for a drag party while the boys go out fishing.01/08/2014
Cast
JWOWW
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley is a television personality, actress, blogger, and mother. She rose to prominence on MTV's "Jersey Shore" with Snooki, and has continued to live side-by-side with her best friend as they experience the adult world together. From couples therapy to wedding planning, and even starting a family of her own with her fiance Roger, "Snooki & JWOWW" follows the reality star through the best moments of her life after Jersey Shore.
Snooki
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is the New York Times best selling author and breakout star of “Jersey Shore”, the highest-rated show in MTV's history. "Snooki & JWOWW" chronicles her friendship with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley & their ever-growing lives with their fiancés and babies. "Snooki & JWOWW" shows Lorenzo’s first years, wedding planning, and baby number two for the Jersey starlet.