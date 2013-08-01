Snooki & JWoww
S2 • E1
New BeginningsWhile Snooki and Jionni prepare for parenthood, JWoww settles into un-married life with Roger. Snooki has a baby shower.01/08/2013
S2 • E2
Pregnant ProblemsAs her due date draws near, Snooki begins to feel overwhelmed with her pregnancy. JWoww not so subtly hints that it is time for Roger to propose and she wants a big fat ring.01/15/2013
S2 • E3
Last Call at Club UterusJWoww’s Dad hits on one of her friends at a family BBQ. Snooki goes into labor early.01/22/2013
S2 • E4
Now What?Lorenzo is born. JWoww and Roger head up to Maine to visit his family. Snooki and Jionni settle in to life as new parents01/29/2013
S2 • E5
Maine SqueezeJWoww tries to show Roger that she can be an outdoor girl in Maine. Snooki and Jionni realize that being parents is more exhausting than they thought. Roger reveals a secret.02/05/2013
S2 • E6
The Honeymoon is OverRoger and JWoww’s trip to Maine solidifies his feelings for her…and then they get into a fight. And being new parents begins to take its toll on Snooki and Jionni’s relationship.02/12/2013
S2 • E7
Turning Over a New LeagueSnooki and Jionni try to get their relationship back on track. JWoww considers introducing Roger to her Mother.02/19/2013
S2 • E8
Between a Rock and a Hard PlaceNicole and Jionni go on their first date since having the baby, Roger goes engagement ring shopping, and JWoww gets an indecent proposal.02/26/2013
S2 • E9
Taking the PlungeRoger proposes to JWoww, but before he makes it official, he has some tricks up his sleeve.03/12/2013
S2 • E10
I'm a Good Fiancé and I'm a Mom!Jionni and Roger celebrate fatherhood at a Dadchelor Party. And Nicole and JWoww outdo the boys on a wild girls’ night out.03/19/2013
Cast
JWOWW
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley is a television personality, actress, blogger, and mother. She rose to prominence on MTV's "Jersey Shore" with Snooki, and has continued to live side-by-side with her best friend as they experience the adult world together. From couples therapy to wedding planning, and even starting a family of her own with her fiance Roger, "Snooki & JWOWW" follows the reality star through the best moments of her life after Jersey Shore.
Snooki
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is the New York Times best selling author and breakout star of “Jersey Shore”, the highest-rated show in MTV's history. "Snooki & JWOWW" chronicles her friendship with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley & their ever-growing lives with their fiancés and babies. "Snooki & JWOWW" shows Lorenzo’s first years, wedding planning, and baby number two for the Jersey starlet.