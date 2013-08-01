Snooki & JWoww
JWOWW

Jenni "JWOWW" Farley is a television personality, actress, blogger, and mother. She rose to prominence on MTV's "Jersey Shore" with Snooki, and has continued to live side-by-side with her best friend as they experience the adult world together. From couples therapy to wedding planning, and even starting a family of her own with her fiance Roger, "Snooki & JWOWW" follows the reality star through the best moments of her life after Jersey Shore.

Snooki

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is the New York Times best selling author and breakout star of “Jersey Shore”, the highest-rated show in MTV's history. "Snooki & JWOWW" chronicles her friendship with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley & their ever-growing lives with their fiancés and babies. "Snooki & JWOWW" shows Lorenzo’s first years, wedding planning, and baby number two for the Jersey starlet.