Laguna Beach

S3 • E1
The Thrill Of The HuntWith a barbeque in the works and her sights set on Cameron, Kyndra and her popular clique will make sure everyone knows they rule the school.08/16/2006
S3 • E2
Who Wants To Date A Rock StarRocky throws Tessa a surprise birthday party but it's Chase who delivers Tessa the big present. Meanwhile, the Kyndra/Cameron relationship heats up behind Jessica's back.08/23/2006
S3 • E3
We're Gonna Crash A PartyChristmas in Laguna heats up when Kyndra and Cami crash Rocky's holiday party. Meanwhile, Cameron gets defensive about his relationship with Jessica.08/30/2006
S3 • E4
Old Friends, New CrushesBreanna reaches out to her former best friend Raquel in hopes to repair their relationship, but things don't go smoothly. Meanwhile, Chase arranges for a double date so his pal Kelan can go after his long-time crush, Lexie.09/06/2006
S3 • E5
Kiss and Don't TellWhen Tessa and Rocky travel to San Diego for a modeling gig for Tessa, Cameron decides to tag along. Sparks fly between him and Tessa, but will Jessica find out?09/13/2006
S3 • E6
Headed for HeartbreakIt's Cameron's birthday but it's Tessa who is surprised when she realizes that Cameron has a totally different take on their hookup. Meahwhile, Kyndra rekindles her rocky romance with her ex-boyfriend, Tyler.09/20/2006
S3 • E7
Hook Ups and Cover-UpsKyndra risks her relationship with Tyler when she gets a little too cozy with Cameron at Winter Formal. Will she be able to convince everyone nothing happened including Tyler's little sister, Nikki, before she tells?09/27/2006
S3 • E8
Spies, Lies, and AlibisKyndra tries to calm the rumor mill by hosting a Valentine's Day dinner party with Tyler, but tensions flare when Cameron shows up. Meanwhile, Rocky takes it to another level with Alex on their romantic night out.10/04/2006
S3 • E9
First Date, Last DateIn Laguna, it seems there are always new relationships sparking up as others fade away. It's no different now, as Tessa goes on a date with Cameron's friend Derek at the same time Jessica and Cameron head in different directions.10/11/2006
S3 • E10
It's, Like, Break-Up SeasonWhile schemers Kyndra and Cami put down Tessa and Derek's relationship, it seems there is also trouble in paradise for Raquel and Alex. After feeling pressure from Raquel, Alex decides to call it quits at the group's bonfire.10/18/2006
About Laguna Beach
High school students Lauren, Lo, Kristin, Stephen, Talan and Tessa must contend with love triangles, strained friendships and questions about their future beyond their lives in California.
