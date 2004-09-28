Laguna Beach
- 21:32
S1 • E1
A Black & White AffairTheir senior year is winding down and the kids from Laguna Beach are just getting started for their summer of fun...and drama.09/28/2004
- 21:43Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
The BonfireThe love triangle between Stephen, Kristin, and LC is becoming more obvious, and each of them is really starting to feel the pressure.10/05/2004
- 20:54Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Fast Cars & Fast WomenWhen LC, Stephen and Trey check out a designer fashion show in LA, LC watches Stephen's attention turn from fashion to fashion models.10/12/2004
- 20:53Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
Eighteen CandlesWhen Morgan throws Christina an 18th birthday bash, she cuts LC and Lo from the guest list, so bumping into them the next day at the the nail salon was sweet revenge.10/19/2004
- 20:54Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
What Happens in Cabo...At the spring break trip to Cabo, Stephen gets into a fight with Kristin, opening the door for him to hook up with LC; and matters are not improved by their staying in the same hotel.10/26/2004
- 20:26Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
The Best Part of Breaking UpIn the aftermath of events in Cabo, Kristin invites Stephen to a Blink 182 concert, hoping to reconcile; Trey, Dieter, Lo, and LC also attend the concert, and have problems of their own.11/02/2004
- 20:41Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
The Last DanceMatters about the upcoming prom are on everyone's mind - what to wear and whom to go with; Kristin is confident that it will be a drama-free night with Stephen, so long as LC keeps her distance.11/09/2004
- 20:59Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Grin and Bear ItWhen Lo doesn't go on a yacht trip to Catalina Island, LC is left without a buddy to survive kayaking, camping, and Stephen and Kristin's renewed relationship; Christina performs at her father's Crystal Cathedral.11/16/2004
- 21:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Graduation DayThe seniors spend some quality time with their families to prepare for the upcoming graduation; they share their personal thoughts on senior year, graduation, and the future in a video project.11/23/2004
- 21:00Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
The First To GoSchool is out, it is their last summer with everyone together, and reality begins to sink in as everyone gathers for one last barbecue at Trey's house.11/30/2004