Laguna Beach
S2 • E1
Since You Been GoneKristin, Jessica and Alex H. are seniors now and plan on making the most of it, no matter who gets hurt. Especially if that includes Alex M., Taylor, Morgan S. and the new rumor queen Casey. Right away things are not like they used to be. Lauren may be happy to see Stephen after she moved back to LB from San Fran, but Kristin makes it obvious that she and Stephen are dunzo. Even more obvious to everyone is that there's a new player in town: Jason. Well, obvious to everyone except his girlfriend Jessica.07/25/2005
S2 • E2
You Can't Trust HimJessica worships Jason, but Alex and Kristin know he's bad news. In fact, Kristin thinks he's cheated on her, but can't prove it.08/01/2005
S2 • E3
So Hard to Say GoodbyeIt's a birthday weekend in LB, but LC is splitting with Kaitlyn, Stephen and Dieter to celebrate in Mexico, while Alex and Jessica throw a dinner for Kristin. Kristin's only request? Taylor is not there.08/08/2005
S2 • E4
More Than FriendsMorgan, Taylor and Alex get revenge on the boys, especially on Jason's car. The Taylor, Kristin, and Talan triangle heats up.08/15/2005
S2 • E5
Winter FormalAt the Winter Formal, you can only count on one thing for sure: the girls ask the guys to do it. So why did Jessica wait to ask Jason?08/22/2005
S2 • E6
I Hate Valentine's DayValentine's Day can make or break a relationship. So Stephen plays the odds this year when he rolls into town and takes Kristin to dinner on Valentine's Day evening, and then brings flowers and candy to LC the next day.08/29/2005
S2 • E7
Get Over HimBreaking up is hard to do. So Kristin, Alex, Talan and Jeff drag Jessica away for a weekend of snowboarding to help her forget about Jason.09/05/2005
S2 • E8
What Goes AroundTo bring the two cliques together, Alex H. and Alex M. organize a bonfire on the beach. Things get uncomfortable pretty fast as Jessica finds out Jason is dating Alex M., and then has to watch them as they're all over each other.09/12/2005
S2 • E9
Cabo, Cabo, CaboIt used to be what happens in Cabo stays in Cabo. This year what happens in Laguna Beach comes with to Cabo.09/19/2005
S2 • E10
Lies and GoodbyeKristin finally visits Stephen in San Fran, and doesn't tell Talan she's going. But Talan's heart isn't the only one she'll break.09/26/2005