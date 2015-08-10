MTV shows are now on Paramount+
Try Paramount+
Shows
16 and Pregnant
Catfish: The TV Show
The Challenge: Double Agents
Deliciousness
MTV Floribama Shore
The Hills: New Beginnings
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom OG
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
Documentaries
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
Shows
16 and Pregnant
Catfish: The TV Show
The Challenge: Double Agents
Deliciousness
MTV Floribama Shore
The Hills: New Beginnings
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Siesta Key
Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom OG
ALL SHOWS
Full Episodes
Documentaries
TV Schedule
Watch Live TV
News
Support Black Lives
Celebrity
Life
Movies
Music
Politics
TV
Music
EMA
MTV Push
VMA
MTV Unplugged
MTV Unplugged At Home
App
Casting Calls
MTV Shop
Middle of The Night Show
Menu
Middle of The Night Show
Watch Episodes
Episodes & Videos
About
21:02
S1 • E1
Thomas Middleditch
Actor Thomas Middleditch visits a dog hotel and plays Where's Weirdo, Murph heads to a sex shop, Anu solves long bathroom lines, and Charlie tests his beer acumen.
10/08/2015
20:53
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
The Miz
WWE wrestler Mike "The Miz" Mizanin brings the heat during a brutal pillow fight and plays Supermarket Dodgeball, Murph tries to shut down a hot dog cart, and Anu settles a bill.
10/22/2015
21:03
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
Adam Pally
Actor Adam Pally faces an intense pillow fight, meets an aerial dancer and has a Battle of the Bouncers with Murph, and Alex the Page takes boys night seriously.
11/05/2015
21:02
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Nina Agdal
Model Nina Agdal hosts the show and plays Crash Cab, Bro Pong and Dirty Dice with Murph, a father dons a disguise for Undercover Dad, and Alex the Page is the ultimate wingman.
11/12/2015
21:03
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Waka Flocka Flame
Rapper Waka Flocka Flame gets political during a press conference and plays No Hands Basketball with Murph, then the crew plans a Stranger Potluck and heads to the rodeo.
11/19/2015
21:03
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Emily Kinney
Actress Emily Kinney meets the show's mascot, then plays #PicEm, Murph is disappointed by Dummy Hunt, Alex the Page finds out who's turnt, and strangers compete in Musical Pizza.
12/03/2015
21:02
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
Anthony Anderson
Actor Anthony Anderson racks up a bill in Cha-Ching! Mini-Bar, and tests his memory in Did I Say That?, Murph sets a Bloody Mary world record, and the guys compete in The Newlymet Game.
12/10/2015
About Middle of The Night Show
Follow