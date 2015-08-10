Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider

Middle of The Night Show
Adam Pally
Season 1 E 5 • 11/05/2015
Murph and the crew wake up Happy Endings star Adam Pally and force him to host a talk show with no preparation. Adam fights a luchador, interviews an aerial dancer, and competes against Murph in a battle of the bouncers.

Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E1
Thomas Middleditch
Murph and the crew wake up Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch and force him to host a talk show with no preparation. Thomas visits a luxury dog hotel and competes against Murph in an epic Times Square manhunt.
10/08/2015
Full Ep
21:04
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E2
Jordin Sparks
Murph and the crew wake up platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and force her to host a talk show with no preparation. Jordin meets an imposter, interviews Elmo, and competes against Murph in a singing competition.
10/15/2015
Full Ep
20:54
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E3
The Miz
Murph and the crew wake up WWE superstar The Miz and force him to host a talk show with no preparation. The Miz betrays an old friend, samples extreme hot sauce, and battles Murph in a bizarre food fight.
10/22/2015
Full Ep
20:54
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E4
Flula Borg
Murph and the crew wake up YouTube sensation Flula Borg and force him to host a talk show with no preparation. Flula reads a scary children’s book, interviews a flair bartender, and competes against Murph in a selfie showdown.
10/29/2015
Full Ep
20:54
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E5
Adam Pally
11/05/2015
Full Ep
20:53
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E6
Nina Agdal
Murph and the crew wake up Sports Illustrated covergirl Nina Agdal and force her to host a talk show with no preparation. Nina plays with puppies, quizzes a cab driver, and competes against Murph in a new form of beer pong.
11/12/2015
Full Ep
21:03
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E7
Waka Flocka Flame
Murph and the crew wake up famous rapper Waka Flocka Flame and force him to host a talk show with no preparation. Waka snuggles with contortionists, campaigns for President, and goes head to head against Murph in basketball.
11/19/2015
Full Ep
21:03
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E8
Emily Kinney
Murph and the crew wake up Walking Dead star Emily Kinney and force her to host a talk show with no preparation. Emily meets an owl, interviews a dad, and teams up with Murph for a random stranger scavenger hunt.
12/03/2015
Full Ep
21:03
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E9
Anthony Anderson
Murph and the crew wake up Black-ish star Anthony Anderson and force him to host a talk show with no preparation. Anthony learns a new dance trick, destroys a minibar, and competes against Murph in “The Newlymet Game.”
12/10/2015
Sneak Peek
00:00
Middle of The Night ShowS1 E9
Sneak Peek: The Newlymet Game
Murph and Anthony Anderson go head to head in The Newlymet Game!
12/07/2015
Sneak Peek
00:00
Middle of The Night ShowS1 E9
Sneak Peek: Showtime
New York’s finest showtime dancers teach Murph and Anthony Anderson some dance moves.
12/07/2015
Sneak Peek
00:00
Middle of The Night ShowS1 E9
Sneak Peek: Did I Say That?
Joseph, the Middle of the Night Show Cab Driver, reads off some quotes and Anthony Anderson has to guess if he had said them in any of his films or shows.
12/07/2015
