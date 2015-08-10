Thomas Middleditch
Season 1 E 1 • 10/08/2015
Murph and the crew wake up Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch and force him to host a talk show with no preparation. Thomas visits a luxury dog hotel and competes against Murph in an epic Times Square manhunt.
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E1
S1 • E1
Thomas Middleditch
Murph and the crew wake up Silicon Valley star Thomas Middleditch and force him to host a talk show with no preparation. Thomas visits a luxury dog hotel and competes against Murph in an epic Times Square manhunt.
10/08/2015
21:04
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
Jordin Sparks
Murph and the crew wake up platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and force her to host a talk show with no preparation. Jordin meets an imposter, interviews Elmo, and competes against Murph in a singing competition.
10/15/2015
20:54
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E3
S1 • E3
The Miz
Murph and the crew wake up WWE superstar The Miz and force him to host a talk show with no preparation. The Miz betrays an old friend, samples extreme hot sauce, and battles Murph in a bizarre food fight.
10/22/2015
20:54
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E4
S1 • E4
Flula Borg
Murph and the crew wake up YouTube sensation Flula Borg and force him to host a talk show with no preparation. Flula reads a scary children’s book, interviews a flair bartender, and competes against Murph in a selfie showdown.
10/29/2015
20:54
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
Adam Pally
Murph and the crew wake up Happy Endings star Adam Pally and force him to host a talk show with no preparation. Adam fights a luchador, interviews an aerial dancer, and competes against Murph in a battle of the bouncers.
11/05/2015
20:53
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
Nina Agdal
Murph and the crew wake up Sports Illustrated covergirl Nina Agdal and force her to host a talk show with no preparation. Nina plays with puppies, quizzes a cab driver, and competes against Murph in a new form of beer pong.
11/12/2015
21:03
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
Waka Flocka Flame
Murph and the crew wake up famous rapper Waka Flocka Flame and force him to host a talk show with no preparation. Waka snuggles with contortionists, campaigns for President, and goes head to head against Murph in basketball.
11/19/2015
21:03
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
Emily Kinney
Murph and the crew wake up Walking Dead star Emily Kinney and force her to host a talk show with no preparation. Emily meets an owl, interviews a dad, and teams up with Murph for a random stranger scavenger hunt.
12/03/2015
21:03
Middle of The Night Show
S1 • E9
S1 • E9
Anthony Anderson
Murph and the crew wake up Black-ish star Anthony Anderson and force him to host a talk show with no preparation. Anthony learns a new dance trick, destroys a minibar, and competes against Murph in “The Newlymet Game.”
12/10/2015
Middle of The Night Show S1 E9
Sneak Peek: The Newlymet Game
Murph and Anthony Anderson go head to head in The Newlymet Game!
12/07/2015
Middle of The Night Show S1 E9
Sneak Peek: Showtime
New York’s finest showtime dancers teach Murph and Anthony Anderson some dance moves.
12/07/2015
