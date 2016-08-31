Catfish: The TV Show
Nev and Kamie work together remotely to investigate uncertain online relationships and help uncover the truth.
- 00:52Sneak PeekS5 E17sneak peek: the stalker incidentsAndrea has had a stalker issue and she thinks it's related to one of the fake profiles of her.08/31/2016
- 01:32Sneak PeekS5 E15the big revealSpencer reveals his online relationship with Katy to his brother.08/17/2016
- 00:54Sneak PeekS5jayme's storyJayme breaks down while discussing her relationship with Lucas.08/03/2016
- 02:05Sneak PeekS5 E10sneak peek: FrankieIn a very unique moment in Catfish history, Kayla contacts Nev and Max to find out if Courtney is really talking to her late father, Frankie.04/27/2016
- 01:01BonusS5 E9draw tyreme's lifeNev draws out Tyreme's life leading up to meeting Tomorrow.04/22/2016
- 01:15BonusS5 E8coming cleanJoanna and Max have a heart-to-heart while Nev and Ana talk.04/15/2016
Cast
Nev
Host
Nev Schulman is a writer, producer, social advocate and TV host. He is best known for the 2010 documentary film "Catfish" and the follow-up MTV series "Catfish: The TV Show," which he hosts and executive produces. In 2014, Nev published his first book, "In Real Life: Love, Lies and Identity in the Digital Age." It gives both his personal history and observations gleaned from his work on "Catfish." Nev and his wife Laura Perlongo are the proud parents of daughter Cleo and son Beau. Together, they host the Facebook series "We Need to Talk," on which they offer relationship advice for real-life situations in the millennial era. Aside from his entertainment career, Nev spends time supporting local organizations and charities, including New York Road Runners, the Urban Justice Center and Dance Against Cancer.
Kamie Crawford
Host
Kamie Crawford is a TV host, content producer, model and former Miss Teen USA with a love for all things beauty, fashion and pop culture. Kamie has always had a passion for investigative journalism and is now putting her own "FBI" skills to the test while working alongside Nev Schulman as the co-host of MTV's hit series "Catfish." When she's not in front of the camera, Kamie is collaborating and creating social content with major beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands like Swarovski, Lancôme, Dove, Rent the Runway and so many others. Working as a model in a fashion world that deems anything over a size 4 as "plus-sized" and in a digital space that often lacks inclusion has sparked Kamie to use her influence to spread the importance of body positivity and diversity in the digital sphere and beyond.
Max
Host
Seasons 1-7 – Max Joseph is an award-winning filmmaker who has made over 80 short films, numerous commercials (for clients ranging from Amazon to Nike to Samsung) and the feature film "We Are Your Friends." His nonfiction work has been featured at Sundance, Telluride, SXSW, TED and the Cannes creativity festival. He was behind countless iconic viral videos for Casey Neistat, Rainforest Alliance, Planned Parenthood and DACA. Max has given TED Talks, written articles for Vulture and GQ and, perhaps most famously, spent seven years co-hosting MTV's "Catfish," traveling the U.S. and exploring the deeper social and psychological issues that lead to the catfishing phenomenon.