Buckwild
BUCKWILD is an authentic comedic series following an outrageous group of childhood friends from the rural West Virginia who love to dodge responsibilities and always live life with the carefree motto,"whatever happens, happens."
20:00
S1 • E1
S1 • E1
F' THE NEIGHBORHOODAnna, Katie & Cara throw a party in retaliation to their neighbor's recent noise complaints leading to a confrontation with a feisty neighbor. Tyler and Shain compete for the new girl's attention as the group goes muddin'.01/03/2013
20:00
S1 • E2
S1 • E2
DUMP TRUCK POOL PARTYThings heat up between Tyler and Cara, but their romance causes turmoil amongst the roommates. Shain gets the girls a house-warming gift they'll never forget.01/03/2013
20:20
S1 • E3
S1 • E3
SEXTS, LIES, & CHICKEN WINGSAshley and Salwa drop a bomb about Shae's boyfriend that leaves her questioning who to trust. Shain and Joey set out to make Tyler a man. The gang builds their own West Virginia water park.01/10/2013
20:20
S1 • E4
S1 • E4
PAINT THE TOWN HYPERGLOWA road trip to the big city takes Shain out of his element while the rest of the group has the night of their lives. Tyler flirts with other girls making Cara jealous. Shae's boyfriend lets her down again.01/10/2013
20:28
S1 • E5
S1 • E5
DOUBLE TROUBLEShae confronts her boyfriend, Jesse J, over another cheating scandal leaving her to make a big decision about their future. An unwanted party guest pushes Tyler to the limit.01/17/2013
20:28
S1 • E6
S1 • E6
BIRTHDAY WISHES CAN COME TRUEThe gang finds ways to help the newly single Shae blow off some steam. Joey's birthday makes him the center of attention. Tyler and Joey's newly started lawn mowing business doesn't go according to plan.01/17/2013
20:20
S1 • E7
S1 • E7
RAGING BULLSAshley gets the crew to enter a local bull-riding competition. A wager amongst the group leaves the losers in their underwear and Ashley busted up. Things spice up between Tyler and Katie.01/24/2013
20:19
S1 • E8
S1 • E8
IT'S NOT A DATEJoey gets pushed into taking Shae out on a real date; leaving him with his pants down. After all the muddin' it can take, Shain has to lay his favorite truck to rest.01/24/2013
20:20
S1 • E9
S1 • E9
PITCHING A TENTThe guys take the girls camping, and Tyler and Katie's new relationship drives Cara crazy. Anna uses "Cinco de Sissonville" as a way to meet some hot new guys.01/31/2013
20:20
S1 • E10
S1 • E10
GHOSTS IN THE HOLLERCara's ex-girlfriend comes to visit, blocking Shain's chance for love. Shain hatches a plan to become a millionaire and ghosts invade the Holler.01/31/2013