Buckwild
S1 • E1
F' THE NEIGHBORHOOD
Anna, Katie & Cara throw a party in retaliation to their neighbor’s recent noise complaints leading to a confrontation with a feisty neighbor. Tyler and Shain compete for the new girl’s attention as the group goes muddin’.
01/03/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E2
DUMP TRUCK POOL PARTY
Things heat up between Tyler and Cara, but their romance causes turmoil amongst the roommates. Shain gets the girls a house-warming gift they’ll never forget.
01/03/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E3
SEXTS, LIES, & CHICKEN WINGS
Ashley and Salwa drop a bomb about Shae’s boyfriend that leaves her questioning who to trust. Shain and Joey set out to make Tyler a man. The gang builds their own West Virginia water park.
01/10/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E4
PAINT THE TOWN HYPERGLOW
A road trip to the big city takes Shain out of his element while the rest of the group has the night of their lives. Tyler flirts with other girls making Cara jealous. Shae’s boyfriend lets her down again.
01/10/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E5
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Shae confronts her boyfriend, Jesse J, over another cheating scandal leaving her to make a big decision about their future. An unwanted party guest pushes Tyler to the limit.
01/17/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E6
BIRTHDAY WISHES CAN COME TRUE
The gang finds ways to help the newly single Shae blow off some steam. Joey’s birthday makes him the center of attention. Tyler and Joey’s newly started lawn mowing business doesn’t go according to plan.
01/17/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E7
RAGING BULLS
Ashley gets the crew to enter a local bull-riding competition. A wager amongst the group leaves the losers in their underwear and Ashley busted up. Things spice up between Tyler and Katie.
01/24/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E8
IT'S NOT A DATE
Joey gets pushed into taking Shae out on a real date; leaving him with his pants down. After all the muddin’ it can take, Shain has to lay his favorite truck to rest.
01/24/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E9
PITCHING A TENT
The guys take the girls camping, and Tyler and Katie’s new relationship drives Cara crazy. Anna uses “Cinco de Sissonville” as a way to meet some hot new guys.
01/31/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E10
GHOSTS IN THE HOLLER
Cara’s ex-girlfriend comes to visit, blocking Shain’s chance for love. Shain hatches a plan to become a millionaire and ghosts invade the Holler.
01/31/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E11
FAST and THE CURIOUS
Katie puts Tyler to the test by inviting him to meet her Mom, but Ashley throws a wrench in the relationship. Joey learns that letting Shae drive his truck means more than he bargained for.
02/07/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E12
Ramped Up
It’s the end of summer in Sissonville, which leaves Shain one last chance to win over Cara. Katie freaks out over Tyler and Ashley’s hookup. The gang battles the human slingshot – and loses.
02/07/2013
Buckwild
S1
Bucking Unseen Moments
In this BUCKWILD special, Shain, Joey, Cara, Anna, Tyler, Salwa, and Shae will take us through some outrageous and hysterical never-before-seen footage from the first season.
02/07/2013
