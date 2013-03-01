Buckwild
Fast & the Curious
Season 1 E 11 • 02/07/2013
Shae persuades Joey to let her drive his beloved truck, and Katie is pleased when Tyler charms her family, though he has a very different view of their relationship status.
BuckwildS1 • E2Dump Truck Pool Party
Tyler and Cara's romance causes conflict with their friends, and Shain comes up with a creative idea to liven up the girls' housewarming party.
01/03/2013
20:19
BuckwildS1 • E1F the Neighborhood
Cara joins her friends in rural West Virginia for the summer, then catches the attention of both Tyler and Shain, and a raucous party at the girls' house leads to trouble with the neighbors.
01/03/2013
20:19
BuckwildS1 • E4Paint the Town Hyperglow
A wild party at a nightclub in Morgantown brings Shain out of his shell, but flirtations among new and old friends spark jealousy within the group.
01/10/2013
20:19
BuckwildS1 • E3Sexts, Lies & Chicken Wings
Shae doesn't know what to believe when Salwa reveals some bad news about Jesse, Cara remains distant from her friends, and Joey and Shain push Tyler to overcome his fear of heights.
01/10/2013
20:27
BuckwildS1 • E5Double Trouble
Shae finally acknowleges her friends' warnings about her unfaithful boyfriend, and Tyler takes decisive action when Jesse B.'s offensive behavior goes too far.
01/17/2013
20:27
BuckwildS1 • E6Birthday Wishes Can Come True
Joey and Tyler look for yard work to make some quick cash, and when Joey's birthday arrives, he's thrilled to find that a newly single Shae wants to celebrate with him.
01/17/2013
20:19
BuckwildS1 • E7Raging Bulls
Ashley, Anna and Shae attempt to create a DIY waterbed, and when the rodeo comes to town, the friends place a wager on who can score the best time in the bull-riding competition.
01/24/2013
20:19
BuckwildS1 • E8It's Not a Date
Shain junks his old truck and puts a new one to the test, and Joey feels pressure to take Shae on a date night to make things official.
01/24/2013
20:18
BuckwildS1 • E9Pitching a Tent
On a group camping trip, Shain sets his sights on Cara, though she's distracted by Tyler's interest in Katie, and Katie wonders if she and her new flame are intellectually compatible.
01/31/2013
20:19
BuckwildS1 • E10Ghosts in the Holler
"Cara's ex-girlfriend arrives for a visit, and Shain, hard at work selling Gandee Candy and sensing competition for Cara's heart, devises an unusual scheme to score some alone time with her."
01/31/2013
20:19
BuckwildS1 • E12Ramped Up
Ashley and Katie confront Tyler about his two-timing ways, the friends try out a homemade water park, and Shain makes one final bid for Cara's heart at an end-of-summer bash.
02/07/2013
20:59
BuckwildS1 • E13Bucking Unseen Moments
The Sissonville gang introduces a series of unseen moments, including pranks, mud fights, workplace shenanigans, unusual foods, on-the-street interviews and romantic encounters.
02/07/2013
