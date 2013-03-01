Buckwild

Fast & the Curious

Season 1 E 11 • 02/07/2013

Shae persuades Joey to let her drive his beloved truck, and Katie is pleased when Tyler charms her family, though he has a very different view of their relationship status.

Buckwild
S1 • E2
Dump Truck Pool Party

Tyler and Cara's romance causes conflict with their friends, and Shain comes up with a creative idea to liven up the girls' housewarming party.
01/03/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E1
F the Neighborhood

Cara joins her friends in rural West Virginia for the summer, then catches the attention of both Tyler and Shain, and a raucous party at the girls' house leads to trouble with the neighbors.
01/03/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E4
Paint the Town Hyperglow

A wild party at a nightclub in Morgantown brings Shain out of his shell, but flirtations among new and old friends spark jealousy within the group.
01/10/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E3
Sexts, Lies & Chicken Wings

Shae doesn't know what to believe when Salwa reveals some bad news about Jesse, Cara remains distant from her friends, and Joey and Shain push Tyler to overcome his fear of heights.
01/10/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E5
Double Trouble

Shae finally acknowleges her friends' warnings about her unfaithful boyfriend, and Tyler takes decisive action when Jesse B.'s offensive behavior goes too far.
01/17/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E6
Birthday Wishes Can Come True

Joey and Tyler look for yard work to make some quick cash, and when Joey's birthday arrives, he's thrilled to find that a newly single Shae wants to celebrate with him.
01/17/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E7
Raging Bulls

Ashley, Anna and Shae attempt to create a DIY waterbed, and when the rodeo comes to town, the friends place a wager on who can score the best time in the bull-riding competition.
01/24/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E8
It's Not a Date

Shain junks his old truck and puts a new one to the test, and Joey feels pressure to take Shae on a date night to make things official.
01/24/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E9
Pitching a Tent

On a group camping trip, Shain sets his sights on Cara, though she's distracted by Tyler's interest in Katie, and Katie wonders if she and her new flame are intellectually compatible.
01/31/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E10
Ghosts in the Holler

"Cara's ex-girlfriend arrives for a visit, and Shain, hard at work selling Gandee Candy and sensing competition for Cara's heart, devises an unusual scheme to score some alone time with her."
01/31/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E11
Fast & the Curious

Shae persuades Joey to let her drive his beloved truck, and Katie is pleased when Tyler charms her family, though he has a very different view of their relationship status.
02/07/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E12
Ramped Up

Ashley and Katie confront Tyler about his two-timing ways, the friends try out a homemade water park, and Shain makes one final bid for Cara's heart at an end-of-summer bash.
02/07/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E13
Bucking Unseen Moments

The Sissonville gang introduces a series of unseen moments, including pranks, mud fights, workplace shenanigans, unusual foods, on-the-street interviews and romantic encounters.
02/07/2013
Buckwild
S1 • E14
WV to the NYC

MTV2 Guy Code stars Charlamenge and Lil Duval visit the cast of BUCKWILD where they are given an insider look on how to live, eat and play in West Virginia.
04/14/2013
