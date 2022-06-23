'Challenge' Couple Jenna Compono And Zach Nichols Reveal Sex Of Second Child

Make way for a mini Barbie Beast: Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols' second child is a girl!

The Challenge couple -- who shared earlier this month that baby number two would arrive at the end of this year -- just revealed the sex of their munchkin on Instagram.

"💖," Jenna captioned the photo above featuring soon-to-be big brother Anthony with an "It's a Girl" sign, the sonogram and a pink balloon (Zach shared the same image and pink heart). What a smile on this kid about his little sister!

Jenna is due in December; she opened up to E! News, who was first to report about the pregnancy, about having two kiddos under the age of two.

"I come from a huge family and feel confident and comfortable with the two babies," she said. "I already want my third, and the second isn't even here yet!"