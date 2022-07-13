BTS Will Tell 'A Story Of Our Music' In Disney+ Docuseries and Concert Special

The boys of BTS are giving you “Permission to Dance” on stage with them on their upcoming new Disney+ specials.

The sensational pop group will star in exclusive shows on the streaming platform following a collaboration agreement between their studio Hybe Corporation and the Walt Disney Company. The negotiation “to showcase creative excellence from South Korea’s music and entertainment industry” will include five specials, though so far, only three titles have been revealed.

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of Hybe content for fans who love our music and artists,” Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe, said in a statement. “The Walt Disney Company has a long history of franchise building and promoting musical artists, with its unparalleled brands and platforms.”

One of the specials includes a cinematic 4K concert film named BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA. It will feature BTS’s November 2021 live performances of the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles “Butter” and “Permission to Dance” at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. No release date has been set, but according to an interview on Disney+ Singapore, it will be coming out soon.

Another project that is reportedly releasing shortly is a travel reality show titled In the Soup: Friendcation. In addition to V of BTS, it will feature an ensemble cast including Itaewon Class’s Seo-jun Park, Parasite’s Woo-shik Choi, actor and boy band ZE:A’s Hyung-sik Park, and rapper Peakboy. The show will follow the five performers taking a surprise trip and participating in various fun activities, from walking on the beach and exploring new places. A release date is set to July 22 and a teaser trailer can be found below.

A docu-series titled BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star on the band’s career and rise to international stardom is also set to be released in 2023. It will also give the Army glimpses of "a more up close and personal side" of the members and, according to the group, "take you on a journey of how we have grown in the past years" and is "a story of our music."

“With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter,” Disney said in a statement to Hollywood Reporter.