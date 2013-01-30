Friendzone
Conner and Grace
Season 3 E 17 • 02/20/2013
Conner first admired Allie in a weights class four years ago and wants to tell her how he feels about her, and Grace is eager to make a love connection with fellow engineering student Mike.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E7Paige and Kim
Paige hopes her aspiring rapper friend Tahj can see her as more than just a supportive pal, and animal lover Kim surprises her friend Dan with a date at the zoo.
01/30/2013
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E8Alex and Dan
Alex loves his friend Raine's uniqueness and hopes they'll make the perfect quirky pair, and Dan wants Candace to see that he's matured from college party dude to real boyfriend material.
01/31/2013
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E9Manny and James
Manny invites photographer Mack on a scenic river boat tour to confess her crush on him, and James hopes his seven-year friendship with Sam can evolve into something more.
02/01/2013
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E10John and Clarissa
Clarissa's willing to defy her band's no-dating rule to let bassist Joe know how much she cares, and John hopes romance will blossom with his college pal Leah during a cozy date at a tea shop.
02/05/2013
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E11Day and Derian
Derian's spent a year pining for her pizzeria coworker Kelsey and is ready to spill her secret, and nothing scares horror buff Day more than confessing her crush on fellow movie fan Curtis.
02/06/2013
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E12Tebyus and Alec
Tebyus celebrates his friend Jasmine's birthday with a thoughtful gift and a surprising confession, and Alec doesn't want to miss his chance to tell the newly single Alicia how he feels.
02/11/2013
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E13Kat and Maya
Artist Kat can't wait any longer to confess her love for her best friend, Alla, and Maya's ready to risk rejection -- and unemployment -- by revealing her crush on employee Mike.
02/12/2013
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E14Nick and Ben
Golf teacher Nick hopes his serious feelings for Amber won't jeopardize their friendship or roommate status, and Ben is ready to offer his heart to best friend and fellow ghost-hunter Chris.
02/13/2013
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E15Will and Trey
Ladies' man Will has had a crush on Keke since their first day of college and is finally ready to let her know, and Trey hopes fellow sports fan Ashley can see him as boyfriend material.
02/15/2013
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E16Sieria and Alantae
Alantae hopes a fancy lakeside dinner will set the right mood to take things further with his good friend Janay, and Sieria wants high school pal Richard to know he's her first real crush.
02/19/2013
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E17Conner and Grace
Conner first admired Allie in a weights class four years ago and wants to tell her how he feels about her, and Grace is eager to make a love connection with fellow engineering student Mike.
02/20/2013
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E18Rob and Gabriella
Rob's ready to tell Sara that her fun-loving and supportive nature has totally stolen his heart, and Gabriella hopes she hasn't missed her chance to upgrade her relationship with Darryl.
02/22/2013
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E19Cameron and Martrell
Martrell isn't impressed by Raven's romantic history and wants a chance to be her perfect guy, and Cameron risks it all to be with Briana, who used to date their third roommate Alex.
02/25/2013
Full Ep
21:27
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E21Ty and Tiara
Ty surprises Missy with a chocolate-filled date and reveals his longtime crush on her, and Tiara works up the nerve to ask her college friend Matt to be the Jay-Z to her Beyonce.
02/26/2013
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E20Amanda and Nichole
Derek unknowingly stole his friend Nichole's heart as he supported her through a painful injury, and Amanda's finally ready to make her move on her newly single study-buddy Adam.
02/26/2013
Full Ep
21:29
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS3 • E22Kim and Mike
Kim is overwhelmed by the prospect of finally revealing her feelings to Bryan after six years, and line cook Mike surprises Sarah with a go-kart date and a confession of love.
02/28/2013
Full Ep
21:28
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS4 • E1Sara and Ricky
Ricky is dying to build a relationship with his fellow architecture student Marco, and Sara surprises her supportive pal Ricky with a mini-golf date and a confession.
09/09/2013
Full Ep
21:27
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS4 • E2Sophia and Vanessa
Sophia invites her college buddy Pascal to an unusual tourist attraction to reveal her crush on him, and Vanessa works up the courage to ask Sam to be her guy.
09/10/2013
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS4 • E3Gaylen and Simon
Gaylen moved to San Francisco to be closer to bestie Melissa and desperately wants to make things official, and Simon plans a scenic afternoon to reveal his crush on good friend Crystal.
09/11/2013
Full Ep
21:30
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS4 • E4Mikey and Garrett
Mike met Frankie at a reggae concert and has been crushing hard ever since, and Garrett hopes Lauren's boyfriend won't stand in the way of their romantic connection.
09/12/2013
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016