Are You The One?
Ex-tra Cray
Season 6 E 8 • 11/08/2017
The housemates get to know their potential matches' exes in the challenge, Anthony sets up a surprise for Diandra, and Keith pursues Alivia.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:28
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S6 • E1Swipe Right for Love
In New Orleans, 22 singles arrive ready to find their Perfect Match and take part in a dating-app-style swiping game, then one couple gets acquainted with the Boom Boom Room.
09/20/2017
Full Ep
41:28
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S6 • E2Shot Through the Heart
Malcolm manages a love triangle with Diandra and Nurys, the housemates have a pirate party, and the guys test their archery chops in the challenge.
09/27/2017
Full Ep
41:28
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S6 • E3Love in Limbo
The housemates evaluate their strategy after the second Truth Booth, Michael has a hard talk with Keyana, and Kareem and Alivia bond over their pasts.
10/04/2017
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S6 • E4Bae-trayal
Malcolm and Nurys face the Truth Booth, the ladies get quizzed on the guys, and a round of pillow-wrestling gets out of hand.
10/11/2017
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S6 • E5Jelly AF
Dimitri offends Nicole at the lingerie party, Kareem hurts Alivia when he pursues someone else, and Audrey makes a surprising pick at the Matchup Ceremony.
10/18/2017
Full Ep
41:28
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S6 • E6Don't Come at Me Crazy
Alexis sets her sights on Keith, the guys get quizzed by the ladies' families in the challenge, and Joe has words for the no-match couples at the Matchup Ceremony.
10/25/2017
Full Ep
41:26
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S6 • E7Sinking Relation-Ships
Kareem lashes out at the guys, Nurys loses her temper at Diandra, Alexis and Keith face their fate as a couple, and Anthony reconsiders his relationship with Geles.
11/01/2017
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S6 • E8Ex-tra Cray
The housemates get to know their potential matches' exes in the challenge, Anthony sets up a surprise for Diandra, and Keith pursues Alivia.
11/08/2017
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S6 • E9Tale of Two Players
Tensions ramp up between Alexis and Keith, Malcolm's indiscretions catch up to him, and Michael's chemistry with Geles causes a stir at the Matchup Ceremony.
11/15/2017
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S6 • E10No Love in Nola
Keith and Alexis turn heads at the Mardi Gras party, another Truth Booth upsets the housemates, and Audrey confronts Geles about Michael.
11/22/2017
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S6 • E11Love by the Numbers
Keith formulates a new strategy, Audrey suffers a heartbreak when Michael goes to the Boom Boom Room, and the housemates attempt to beat their personal best at the Matchup Ceremony.
11/29/2017
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S6 • E12Playing with Fire
Jada wins a Getaway Date with her nemesis, Keith and Alexis's breakup turns destructive, and the housemates face their final Matchup Ceremony.
12/06/2017
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S6 • E13Reunion - The Final Matchup, Pt. 1
The housemates reunite to talk about what went down in New Orleans and get up to speed about who's had a pregnancy scare, who's been cheating and more.
12/13/2017
Full Ep
40:58
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S6 • E14Reunion - The Final Matchup, Pt. 2
The housemates dish about what happened in New Orleans, including Jada and Uche's friendship breakup, Alexis and Anthony's suspicious texts and Joe's hookup with Taylor.
12/20/2017
Full Ep
42:22
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E1Come One, Come All, Pt. 1
Sparks fly and jealousy quickly takes over as 22 singles move into a house in Hawaii in an attempt to find their Perfect Match and win $1 million.
08/15/2018
Full Ep
41:21
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E2Come One, Come All, Pt. 2
Back-to-back Boom Boom Room hookups label Kai a player, Nour and Justin step into the Truth Booth, and everyone's true feelings are revealed at the first match-up ceremony.
08/16/2018
Full Ep
41:21
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E3This Is Trash
Zak gives mixed signals while the women fight for his attention, resentment between Kenya and Jasmine grows, and four singles explore their options on a group date.
08/22/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016