Being faithful, favors, and a competing update.
Season 4 E 8 • 06/04/2014
Being faithful, favors, and a competing update. The guys go head-to-head in a paintball battle. Plus, what do guys think of girls with kids? #AskGuyCode has the answers.
MTV2's Guy Code
S2
Spring Break Survival Guide
Chris Distefano, Levy Tran, Big Black and the rest of the crew chat about enjoying and surviving spring break, and April Rose and Melanie Iglesias go undercover in Las Vegas.
04/10/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S2 • E1
Farting, foreplay, lying, and bachelor parties
Farting, foreplay, lying, and bachelor parties. Comedian Kevin Hart shares his Good Ass Night and Lil Duval takes a lie detector test
07/17/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S2 • E2
One-night stands, racism and going abroad.
One-night stands, racism and going abroad. Damien Lemon takes a trip to the spa to find out about facials.
07/24/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S2 • E3
Paying for sex, being a player, road trips and sisters.
Paying for sex, being a player, road trips and sisters. Young Jeezy shares his Good Ass Night and Melanie Iglesias gives a lesson in sexy photos
07/31/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S2 • E4
Pregnancy scares, the code to BBQs, astrology, and hosting a friend in town
Pregnancy scares, the code to BBQs, astrology, and hosting a friend in town. 2Chainz tells us about his Super Duper Power and Donnell Rawlings visit a sextrologist.
08/07/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S2 • E5
Porn, being broke, jealousy and having a crush.
Porn, being broke, jealousy and having a crush. Ghostface Killah offers up his Good Ass Night
08/07/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S2 • E6
STDs, video games, cops and weddings.
STDs, video games, cops and weddings. Melanie Iglesias challenges Jon Gabrus to a digital dance-off.
08/14/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S2 • E7
Friends with benefits, rejection, shopping and freshman year.
Friends with benefits, rejection, shopping and freshman year. Damien Lemon and Andrew Schulz go undercover to pick up ladies.
08/21/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S2 • E8
Stress, how to work a rebound, friends and fantasy sports
Stress, how to work a rebound, friends and fantasy sports. Big Black and Jordan Carlos try to remain manly while doing yoga.
08/28/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S2 • E9
Piercings, gossip, brothers, and moving in with your lady.
Piercings, gossip, brothers, and moving in with your lady. Big Black shares his Super Duper Power.
09/04/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S2 • E10
Online dating, going to the doctor and tailgating.
Online dating, going to the doctor and tailgating. The guys take a trip to the gun range to show off their shooting skills.
09/11/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S2 • E11
Haters, balding, being single, and meeting your girlfriend’s parents.
Haters, balding, being single, and meeting your girlfriend's parents. Charlamagne and Lil Duval take a trip to the barber shop.
09/18/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S2 • E12
Flirting, revenge, gambling, and owning a pet.
Flirting, revenge, gambling, and owning a pet.
09/25/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S2
Guy Code to Hooking Up
Everything a guy needs to know about hooking up, including Foreplay, Pregnancy Scares and Friends With Benefits.
10/02/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S2
Guy Code to the Night Out
Lessons for guys on how to be a good Wingman, throw a great Bachelor Party and how to Pre-Game properly
10/09/2012
MTV2's Guy Code
S3 • E1
Boners, getting engaged, being fat, house parties
Guy Code talks getting boners, getting engaged, being fat, throwing house parties, plus Cee-Lo Green shares his Good Ass Night.
01/15/2013
MTV2's Guy Code
S3 • E2
Virginity, gay, birthdays, being sick.
Guy Code talks losing your v-card, being gay, having birthdays, being sick, plus The Game shares his Good Ass Night.
01/22/2013
MTV2's Guy Code
S3 • E4
Cock blocking, insecurity, texting, Super Bowl parties
Guy Code talks cock blocking, insecurity, texting, Super Bowl parties, plus Lamarr Woodley shares his Good Ass Night.
01/29/2013
MTV2's Guy Code
S3 • E3
Body odor, rivalry, first dates, religion. The guys compete in the Hangover Olympics.
Guy Code talks body odor, rivalry, first dates, religion, plus the guys compete in the Hangover Olympics.
02/05/2013
MTV2's Guy Code
S3 • E5
PMS, Valentine’s Day, being stoned, apologizing.
Guy Code talks about PMS, Valentine’s Day, being stoned, apologizing, plus Mac Miller shares his Good Ass Night.
02/12/2013
MTV2's Guy Code
S3 • E6
Puberty, Interviewing, Being Whipped, Sleeping
Guy Code talks puberty, interviewing, being whipped, sleeping, plus Mac Miller offers a pro tip.
02/19/2013
MTV2's Guy Code
S3 • E7
New relationships, bar etiquette, having a kid, being a nerd.
Guy Code talks new relationships, bar etiquette, having a kid, and being a nerd.
02/26/2013
MTV2's Guy Code
S3 • E8
Your boy’s girlfriend, wine, kissing, maturity.
Guy Code talks about your boy’s girlfriend, wine, kissing, and maturity.
03/05/2013
MTV2's Guy Code
S3 • E9
PDA, being scared, dealing with her friends, moms
Guy Code talks PDA, being scared, dealing with her friends, and moms, plus Swizz Beatz shares his Good Ass Night.
03/12/2013
MTV2's Guy Code
S3 • E10
Flying, spicing things up, teachers, funerals
Guy Code talks flying, spicing things up, teachers, and funerals.
03/19/2013
MTV2's Guy Code
S3 • E11
Prom, taking a break, going to the game, moving back in
Guy Code talks prom, taking a break, going to the game, and moving back in, plus Kendrick Lamar shares his Good Ass Night.
03/26/2013
MTV2's Guy Code
S3 • E12
Dads, falling in love, guys’ night out, being embarrassed. Joe Budden shares his Good Ass Night.
Guy Code talks dads, falling in love, guys’ night out, and being embarrassed, plus Joe Budden shares his Good Ass Night.
04/02/2013
MTV2's Guy Code
S4 • E1
Closing, pooping, and an update on the gym
Closing, pooping, and an update on the gym. “Respect The Code” music video. Nelly shares his Good Ass Night.
04/16/2014
MTV2's Guy Code
S4 • E2
21st birthdays, platonic girlfriends, and a manscaping update
21st birthdays, platonic girlfriends, and a manscaping update
04/23/2014
MTV2's Guy Code
S4 • E3
Having sex, male bonding, and a roommates update.
Having sex, male bonding, and a roommates update. The guys go on a shark fishing trip.
04/30/2014
MTV2's Guy Code
S4 • E4
Heartbreak, balls, and a life online update.
Heartbreak, balls, and a life online update.. Lil Duval, Charlamagne, Pete and Melanie share the ball dance.
05/07/2014
MTV2's Guy Code
S4 • E5
Boobs, snooping, and a dancing update.
Boobs, snooping, and a dancing update. The Guy Code Dating Game. #askguycode answers questions on the pull-out method & crying.
05/14/2014
MTV2's Guy Code
S4 • E6
Puking, guilt, and a bathrooms update.
Puking, guilt, and a bathrooms update. Plus, Wiz Khalifa shares his Good Ass Night.
05/21/2014
MTV2's Guy Code
S4 • E7
Style, girls with boyfriends, and an update on drinking.
Style, girls with boyfriends, and an update on drinking. Pete goes to the doctor. Plus, #askguycode answers questions about hot waitresses, peeing, and marriage.
05/28/2014
MTV2's Guy Code
S4 • E8
Being faithful, favors, and a competing update.
Being faithful, favors, and a competing update. The guys go head-to-head in a paintball battle. Plus, what do guys think of girls with kids? #AskGuyCode has the answers.
06/04/2014
MTV2's Guy Code
S4 • E9
Hangovers, concerts, and a sexting update.
Hangovers, concerts, and a sexting update. Damien and Julian go stock car racing. Plus, Sage the Gemini shares his Good Ass Night.
06/11/2014
MTV2's Guy Code
S4 • E10
Senior year, body image, and a fighting update.
Senior year, body image, and a fighting update. Jordan & Charlamagne go to the Renaissance Faire. Plus, Tech N9ne shares his Good Ass Night.
06/18/2014
MTV2's Guy Code
S4 • E11
Peer pressure, unemployment, and an update on ex-girlfriends
Peer pressure, unemployment, and an update on ex-girlfriends. Kevin & Tanisha break up. The cast answers fan questions during #askguycode.
06/25/2014
MTV2's Guy Code
S4 • E12
Getting older, art, and an update on the morning after.
Getting older, art, and an update on the morning after. #AskGuyCode dishes advice on threesomes and if it’s Guy Code to watch Girl Code. Plus, Trey Songz shares his Good Ass Night.
06/25/2014
MTV2's Guy Code
S5 • E1
Dry Spell, Porn 2.0, Crying
The guys are back to talk about topics that go hand in hand: dry spells and porn. The ladies of "Guy Code" solve the mystery of what makes girls cry. Lil Duval finally ends his dry spell.
01/14/2015
MTV2's Guy Code
S5 • E2
Setting the Mood, Bullsh***ing, Surprises
Things get steamy as the cast talks about setting the mood; Female cast members discuss how to surprise a girl. Plus what if a man slept with one million women.
01/21/2015
MTV2's Guy Code
S5 • E3
Liquor, Butts, Listening
The guys discuss the manliest types of alcohol & how they feel about junk in their trunk. The girls cover the importance of listening, & how they know when you're not doing it. The guys meet with an expert to sculpt their glutes
01/28/2015
MTV2's Guy Code
S5 • E4
Being Funny, Laughing, Making Fun, Tickling
The guys discuss being funny; how to handle when people laugh at you; Our ladies explain why tickling does not make them chuckle.
02/04/2015
MTV2's Guy Code
S5 • E5
Being Offensive, Commitment, Being Crazy
Tackling the serious subjects of being offensive; committing to a relationship. Plus, what if wedding rings went on your toe?
02/11/2015
MTV2's Guy Code
S5 • E6
Having Gas, Breaking up 2.0, Our First Time
Things get rumbly. Being Gassy and the challenges of breaking up; Female cast members give insider tips on hooking up for the first time.
02/11/2015
MTV2's Guy Code
S5 • E7
Being Dumb, Being a Gentleman DTR
The cast navigates being a gentleman as well as how to play dumb; Two cast members go head to head in the wrestling ring.
02/18/2015
MTV2's Guy Code
S5 • E8
Girlfriends 2.0, Getting Your License, Online Dating
Buckle up! The guys talk about getting your license, tricks to keeping your girlfriend happy; Female cast members talk about online dating.
02/25/2015
MTV2's Guy Code
S5 • E9
Settling, Being Busy, Kissing
We talk about settling, and how to handle being busy; Female cast members explain what a kiss means.
03/04/2015
MTV2's Guy Code
S5 • E10
Playing the Field, Being Tough, Boobs
The cast talks about juggling multiple relationships, and how to be tough. The ladies give the lowdown on boobs. Plus Tough Mudder.
03/11/2015
MTV2's Guy Code
S5 • E11
Reputation, Penises 2.0, Baggage
The guys tackle reputation and penises. Then, when it comes to relationships, the ladies let you know when it's time to leave the past in the past.
03/18/2015
MTV2's Guy Code
S5 • E12
Hot Girls: Types, Meeting Them, Sex, Foreplay
The ultimate guy’s guide to hot girls. The guys discuss different types of hot girls, how to meet them and what to do once you’ve landed one. The ladies give the lowdown on the appetizer to sex: foreplay.
03/25/2015
