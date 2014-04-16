MTV2's Guy Code
S4 • E1
Closing, pooping, and an update on the gymClosing, pooping, and an update on the gym. “Respect The Code” music video. Nelly shares his Good Ass Night.04/16/2014
S4 • E2
21st birthdays, platonic girlfriends, and a manscaping update21st birthdays, platonic girlfriends, and a manscaping update04/23/2014
S4 • E3
Having sex, male bonding, and a roommates update.Having sex, male bonding, and a roommates update. The guys go on a shark fishing trip.04/30/2014
S4 • E4
Heartbreak, balls, and a life online update.Heartbreak, balls, and a life online update.. Lil Duval, Charlamagne, Pete and Melanie share the ball dance.05/07/2014
S4 • E5
Boobs, snooping, and a dancing update.Boobs, snooping, and a dancing update. The Guy Code Dating Game. #askguycode answers questions on the pull-out method & crying.05/14/2014
S4 • E6
Puking, guilt, and a bathrooms update.Puking, guilt, and a bathrooms update. Plus, Wiz Khalifa shares his Good Ass Night.05/21/2014
S4 • E7
Style, girls with boyfriends, and an update on drinking.Style, girls with boyfriends, and an update on drinking. Pete goes to the doctor. Plus, #askguycode answers questions about hot waitresses, peeing, and marriage.05/28/2014
S4 • E8
Being faithful, favors, and a competing update.Being faithful, favors, and a competing update. The guys go head-to-head in a paintball battle. Plus, what do guys think of girls with kids? #AskGuyCode has the answers.06/04/2014
S4 • E9
Hangovers, concerts, and a sexting update.Hangovers, concerts, and a sexting update. Damien and Julian go stock car racing. Plus, Sage the Gemini shares his Good Ass Night.06/11/2014
S4 • E10
Senior year, body image, and a fighting update.Senior year, body image, and a fighting update. Jordan & Charlamagne go to the Renaissance Faire. Plus, Tech N9ne shares his Good Ass Night.06/18/2014
Dave Ebert
Dave Ebert is an actor, comedian, writer, illustrator, freestyle rapper, and guy. He received his BFA in Acting from SUNY Fredonia in '09 and has been working in New York ever since. He performs live at the Upright Citizens Brigade with the Maude Sketch team One Idiot. You can also see him perform not live in his web series "Shane and Dave."
Julia Kelly
Hailing from the Pacific Northwest town of Portland, Oregon, Julia Kelly is a Rising Talent in the social media world. After a friend and fellow actor invited her to be in one of his "Vine Videos," Julia was hooked and began to collaborate with other Viners. In a few short months Julia became a huge success. Soon after Vine, she started her Instagram and now her total Social Media fan base is close to over 2 million. Recently Julia was featured as a "New and Rising Star" in social media in the New York Times Magazine.
Akaash Singh
An Indian born and raised in Texas, Akaash Singh is a nationally touring stand up comedian who is quickly working his way up to becoming a household name. His comedy is driven by cultural differences, an intense pride in his upbringing, and a desire to challenge the audience. His first spotlight came on MTV for their New Year's Bash in 2011, where he poked fun at the year's biggest pop culture stories alongside the cast of "The Jersey Shore". MTV Desi then piloted him in "The Desi Weekly" in 2012, and in 2013, he was on the hit show "Failosophy". He was also on Fuse TV's highest rated show "Video on Trial", and he can currently be seen on "The Bracket" on the MSG Channel, as well as "Writer's Block", a web series on MTV Desi, which he wrote and created. This year, he can be seen on the HBO show "The Leftovers", and of course, "Wild N' Out" on MTV2. Akaash is also a writer on multiple shows in the MTV Family, including "The Hook Up", as well as two MTV2 shows: "Jobs That Don't Suck" and the acclaimed "Charlamagne and Friends" talk show. Akaash is respected for his relentless, thought-provoking brand of humor that catapults and energizes audiences who are left in laughter from the fearless honestly and his gripping stage presence.
Andrew Schulz
Native New Yorker Andrew Schulz likes laughs. Real, hard laughs. Known for his hilariously edgy, street-smart, and unapologetic comedy he was hand-picked by IFC to be the lead in “Benders,” a comedy set in the world of amateur hockey players. The show is produced by Denis Leary and Jim Serpicoand premiered in October of this year. Andrew is also well known from his extensive work at MTV and MTV2. He has starred in numerous shows for the networks (at one point up to five airing simultaneously) that include the hugely successful “Guy Code” and “Girl Code” franchises (as well as spinoff “Guy Court”), the dating show “The Hook Up,” and “Jobs That Don’t Suck”; the latter two were developed specifically for Andrew to star in. Schulz’s other credits from the network include “Hip Hop Squares,” “Epic Fail,” “Wild N’ Out” as well as appearances at the VMA’s, MTV Movie Awards, as the host of MTV’s Spring Break and as the host of the European Movie Awards in 2012. He currently appears on “Uncommon Sense” for the network. Andrew and his Guy Code co-star, Charlemagne the God, created The Brilliant Idiots, a podcast that has been ranked #1 on iTunes Comedy Chart and averages over 150k listeners per episode. The two are currently touring the podcast as a live event and selling out shows across the country. As a standup comedian, Andrew has established himself as a fixture in New York’s comedy circuit. He regularly performs at The Comedy Cellar, Stand Up NY, The Comic Strip Live, Eastville Comedy Club, and Caroline’s. He is also a national headliner, touring the US and internationally to the top clubs, colleges and theaters. He’s performed in festivals such as Just For Laughs in Montreal, Hoboken Comedy Festival and the New York Comedy Festival. Schulz’s other TV credits include Vh1’s “The Morning Buzz,” Fox News’ “Red Eye,” and NBC’s “Last Call With Carson Daily.” Schulz was also deemed “one of the top five up-and-coming artists on Twitter.” Schulz currently resides in New York City.
Ariel Meredith
A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Ariel Meredith was senior class parliamentarian and a senior senator on the student council of her 2001--2002 class at Huntington High School. After high school graduation, she moved to New York City. Although she was discovered at age 14 she did not pursue modeling as a full-time career until after she completed her education in 2008. In 1998, she won a 500-contestant modeling competition in Dallas and signed with Ford Models in New York and Campbell Modeling Agency in Dallas. She got 32 call-backs from the contest. As a teenager she appeared in Seventeen, Teen Cosmopolitan, Cosmopolitan, and Teen magazines. She began traveling domestically while still in school. In 2002, she appeared on the MTV show Fashionably Loud. She started modeling regularly in 2005. She debuted for Vera Wang's Spring Show in New York in September 2008. Her September 2008 New York Fashion week runway debut experience, where she also modeled for Nicole Miller, was chronicled in the USA Today. She appeared in shows for a total of eleven fashion designers including an opening performance for Junya Watanabe, which marked her rising stardom. After her shows in New York, she did eight shows in Milan. She has performed in runway shows for Baby Phat, Brioni, Clips, Diesel, D&G, Elie Saab, Junya Watanabe, La Perla, Milly, Vera Wang and many more. According to The Times-Picayune, her September 2008 New York and Milan Fashion week performances led to her classification as a rising star in the modeling industry. She is featured in the 2009 Spring/Summer Dolce & Gabbana advertising campaign, which was shot by Mario Testino. She has also posed for J. Crew, Ann Taylor Loft, H&M, David's Bridal, Fossil, Target, Garnier Fructis, Roca Wear, Victoria's Secret, The Limited, Sephora, Levi's, and Gap. Meredith shot the 2009 Swimsuit issue at beaches, lagoons, cantinas and nature preserves near Tulum, Mexico on the Mayan Riviera. She has also appeared in the 2012 and 2013 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues
Charlamagne Tha God
Growing up Lenard McKelvey in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, Charlamagne Tha God was just another kid dreaming of a better life, yet inevitably falling prey to the allure of the streets. He stumbled upon his calling in the late 90s and within five years, was one of the best known voices in South Carolina. While on the air in Columbia, he drew attention to the local show he hosted on Hot 103.9 (WHXT-FM) by distributing his controversial interviews and skits online. His irreverent interview style got the attention of Wendy Williams, who rebroadcast his interviews on her popular syndicated radio show, The Wendy Williams Experience. Working with Williams not only introduced Charlamagne to a new audience, it strengthened the voice that has defined Charlamagne's career, a voice he now uses to reach audiences in print, television and radio. With his work as a public figure, a record industry executive and an entrepreneur, which has drawn accolades and media coverage from Fox 5 New York, XXL Magazine, and appearances on BET, VH1, and MTV, Charlamagne has never lost sight of the fact that the primary purpose for his success is to better the lives of others. Today, he executes that purpose through his non-profit, Third Eye Awareness.
Damien Lemon
Damien has been featured on MTV 2's Hip Hop Squares and performed stand-up on Russell Simmons: The Ruckus on Comedy Central. He will also appear in the upcoming film The Amazing Spiderman on SONY Pictures Entertainment. His comedy career began from his seat in the back of public school classrooms over 20 years ago and continued at his college alma mater, Clark Atlanta University, where he fine-tuned his ability to make people laugh until they cough and choke. He has rapidly built a name for himself on the New York City comedy circuit and beyond. On stage, his material comes from everywhere and nowhere, from fornicating politicians driving up sex prices to the "Stop BCC'N!" campaign, and is delivered with a flair that can best be described as an all-inclusive bug-out session.
Desus
Desus Nice is a comedian, writer, and highly noted Twitter personality. Born & raised in the Bronx, he co-hosts the popular podcast "Bodega Boys" with Red Bull. Currently he can be seen everyweek on MTV2's "Uncommon Sense" deciding what's "Classic or Trash" in pop culture. His work has been featured in Rolling Stone, Time Out NY, Buzzfeed and several other media outlets. He once drank rum with Anthony Bourdain on "Parts Unknown" and accidentally sat on Kim Kardashian. Follow him at @desusnice.
Fahim Anwar
Fahim Anwar is a Los Angeles-based standup comedian, actor and writer. Formerly an aerospace engineer at Boeing, Fahim traded the cubicle for the stage and has never looked back. In 2010 Fahim made his television debut with a guest starring role on NBC's Chuck. Most recently, he's had a recurring role on season three of FOX’s Lie To Me. Fahim continues to write and star in his own series of internet shorts and has had multiple shorts go viral, with many being featured on Break, Digg and Reddit.
Jon Gabrus
Host Jon Gabrus is an actor, writer and longtime improviser at the UCB theatre. Some more of Jon's recent credits include "Guy Code," "Guy Court" and "Wild 'N Out" on MTV2, "The Substitute" on MTV, "Happy Endings," "Big Lake," "30 Rock" and "Friends with Benefits." He has written for shows on Comedy Central, Spike and MTV. Jon is an Internet sensation and can be found in videos on Funny or Die and CollegeHumor, among many others.
Jordan Carlos
Jordan is a popular New York alternative comic, who regularly appears as a VH1 talking head and has been in a string of commercials for AOL, Pepsi, and the Washington Post. He was recently nominated as Best Male Comic of the Year by ECNY (Emerging Comedians of New York) and was one of the New Faces at a recent Montreal Comedy Festival. He appeared as "Eric" on MTV's I Just Want My Pants Back. His previous TV credits include guest starring roles on Showtime's Nurse Jackie, NBC's Mercy and ABC's Ugly Betty as well as being a series regular on ESPN's Mayne Street. He's also well known for his hilarious videos for CollegeHumor.com and for his spot on Barack Obama impression.
Lil Duval
Witty and versatile comedic genius Roland "Lil Duval" Powell shines on MTV2 as the host of the network's hit series "Ain't That America," the highly successful show which dishes on the staples of American life by sharing viral videos accompanied by hilariously blunt and candid analysis discussed by a celebrity panel. Powell concludes each episode by crowning the "American Hero" of the week, which is typically the video that is most outrageous. The record shattering program returns to air for the second season with new episodes on January 15th. Additionally, Powell stars in the highly popular MTV2 series' Guy Code and Guy Court. A self-proclaimed ambassador of his hometown, Jacksonville, Florida, Powell adopted the stage name "Lil Duval" to pay homage to his hometown of Duval County, FL. He began his career in comedy by participating at pep rallies in high school and local variety shows. It was during this time Duval realized he possessed the natural gift to make others laugh. After watching actor/comedian Chris Tucker on Def Comedy Jam, he knew he was ready to take on the comedy world. After a successful performance at a 2001 Oakland comedy competition, Powell was personally asked by Cedric the Entertainer's road manager to join the national Budweiser tour, appearing in Cedric the Entertainer: Starting Lineup, a live stage recording at the Biloxi Casino in Mississippi. It was there that Powell coined his signature routine "Stalker's Anthem," set to Music Soulchild's "Just Friends." In 2003, he released his underground comedy DVD Dat Boy Funny, which featured several appearances from up and coming comedians accompanied by hilarious skits mocking pop culture. Two years later, he released his second DVD, Put Your Hands On Me. In 2007, Powell began appearing regularly at Atlanta's legendary Uptown Comedy Club where he kept the laughs coming to sold out audiences at every performance. He also appeared in the Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam Annual Comedy Jam in 2012 among a line of top tier comedians.
Matteo Lane
Matteo Lane is a New York-based comedian, originally from Chicago. Before starting stand up, Matteo lived in Italy as an oil painter and Opera singer. After realizing that he wasn’t going to become Maria Callas, Matteo began telling jokes to strangers in dark rooms. Matteo has performed in the Montreal Laughs Festival, on Comedy Central and has been heard on SiriusXM radio.
Nina Agdal
Danish beauty Nina Agdal’s star continues to rise. From Sports Illustrated 2012 Rookie of the Year to landing the cover of this year’s coveted SI 50th Anniversary Swimsuit Issue. Look for Nina in 2015 in the Entourage feature film and the newest Bebe campaign.
Samantha Hoopes
Samantha Hoopes is an American model from Doylestown, Pennsylvania. She was recently featured in Sports Illustrated’s 50th Anniversary Swimsuit issue and is the new face of Guess. Before becoming a successful model, she attended Penn State and majored in business after changing her major from kinesiology.
The Kid Mero
Originally known for his Grammy and Tony Award winning blog Victory Light, The Kid Mero is a Bronx-based writer, comedian, 2-time Durag Model Of The Year (2008-2009) and TV personality. His comedy has been featured and written about in The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Vulture, and Gawker. He lives in the Bronx with his wife and three kids. Follow him at @THEKIDMERO, where he satirizes pop culture in all caps.
Timothy DeLaGhetto
Timothy DeLaGhetto, also known as Traphik, is an American rapper, comedian and videographer. His main YouTube channel has over 1,700,000 subscribers and 486,000,000 video views as of March 2013. It features original skits, parodies, rants, and a series called Dear DeLaGhetto. His most popular video has over 77 million views. With 350+ vlogs to date, he has garnered 500,000+ subscribers and over 90,000,000+ video views on his vlog channel. His music channel has 211,000+ subscribers and over 13,300,000 video views as of December 2012. His style channel, also known as Tim's Bakery, has over 150,000 subscribers and over 9,200,000 video views.