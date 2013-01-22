MTV2's Guy Code
Dads, Falling in Love, Guys Night Out & Being Embarrassed
Season 3 E 12 • 04/02/2013
The panel talks fatherhood, falling in love, what happens when the guys get together and how to cope with embarrassing situations, and Joe Budden reflects on a great night out.
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E2Virginity, Gay, Birthdays & Being Sick
The experts dissect virginity, the dos and don'ts of birthdays, being gay, and feeling ill, and The Game breaks down his idea of the perfect night.
01/22/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E4Cock Blocking, Insecurity, Texting & Super Bowl Parties
The guys go in-depth on blocking a friend from getting lucky, low self-confidence, texting and Super Bowl parties, plus LaMarr Woodley shares his thoughts on a great night.
01/29/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E3Body Odor, Rivalry, First Dates, Religion & The Hangover Olympics
The cast competes in the first-ever Hangover Olympics and talks poor personal hygiene, first-date nerves and spiritual beliefs.
02/05/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E5PMS, Valentine’s Day, Being Stoned & Apologizing
The panel discusses that time of the month, Valentine's Day drama, flying high and saying sorry, and Mac Miller shares his idea of a great night out.
02/12/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E6Puberty, Interviewing, Being Whipped & Sleeping
Puberty, job interviews, clingy partners and sleeping patterns can be difficult to navigate, but luckily the experts and Mac Miller are here to help.
02/19/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E7New Relationships, Bar Etiquette, Having a Kid & Nerds
The panel dissects proper bar behavior, how to deal with children, starting up new relationships and nerd stereotypes
02/26/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E8Your Boy’s Girlfriend, Wine, Kissing & Maturity
The guys break down what happens when your best friend gets a girlfriend, how to kiss and acting mature, and they keep it classy as they learn about winemaking.
03/05/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E9PDA, Being Scared, Dealing with Her Friends & Moms
Our team of experts talks about mothers, getting along with your girlfriend's friends, feeling the fear and public displays of affection.
03/12/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E10Flying, Spicing Things Up, Teachers & Funerals
The panel takes on airplane etiquette, hot teachers, funerals and how to keep things spicy in the bedroom.
03/19/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E11Prom, Taking a Break, Going to the Game & Moving Back In
The experts discuss sporting events, suiting up for prom, moving back home and taking a break from a relationship, and Kendrick Lamar describes his perfect night.
03/26/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E12Dads, Falling in Love, Guys Night Out & Being Embarrassed
The panel talks fatherhood, falling in love, what happens when the guys get together and how to cope with embarrassing situations, and Joe Budden reflects on a great night out.
04/02/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS4 • E1Closing, Pooping & An Update on the Gym
Dan Soder, Damien Lemon, Jon Gabrus and others discuss bowel movements, sealing the deal and going to the gym, and Nelly describes his good-ass night.
04/16/2014
MTV2's Guy CodeS4 • E2Turning 21, Platonic Girlfriends & A Manscaping Update
Andrew Schulz, Jermaine Fowler, Jordan Carlos, Melanie Iglesias and more discuss 21st birthdays, being "just friends" and keeping things tidy below the belt.
04/23/2014
MTV2's Guy CodeS4 • E3Having Sex, Male Bonding & A Roommate Update
Charlamagne tha God, Lil Duval, Lisa Ramos and others talk about sex, male friendships and living with roommates, and Andrew Schulz goes shark-fishing with Jermaine Fowler and Damien Lemon.
04/30/2014
MTV2's Guy CodeS4 • E4Heartbreak, Balls & A Life Online Update
Chris Distefano, Arianny Celeste, Julian McCullough and more discuss broken hearts, adjusting balls and proper internet etiquette, and Mack Wilds describes his good-ass night.
05/07/2014
MTV2's Guy CodeS4 • E5Boobs, Snooping & A Dancing Update
Jessica Gomes, Donnell Rawlings, Dan Soder and others share their thoughts on breasts, snooping and dancefloor confidence, and Jordan Carlos hosts a round of the Dating Game.
05/14/2014
MTV2's Guy CodeS4 • E6Puking, Guilt & A Bathroom Update
Pete Davidson, April Rose, Kevin Barnett and more offer their opinions on vomiting, guilt trips and bathroom behavior, and Wiz Khalifa describes a good-ass night.
05/21/2014
MTV2's Guy CodeS4 • E7Style, Girls with Boyfriends & An Update on Drinking
Jon Gabrus, Jermaine Fowler, Chris Distefano and more break down the rules of fashion, drinking alcohol and pursuing women with boyfriends, and Donnell Rawlings acts as a personal hype man.
05/28/2014
MTV2's Guy CodeS4 • E8Being Faithful, Favors & A Competing Update
Ariel Meredith, Damien Lemon, Julian McCullough and more talk about staying faithful in a relationship, doing favors and being competitive, and the guys play a round of paintball.
06/04/2014
MTV2's Guy CodeS4 • E9Hangovers, Concerts & A Sexting Update
Andrew Schulz, April Rose, Jordan Carlos and others discuss how to handle hangovers, sext appropriately and enjoy concerts, and Sage the Gemini describes a good-ass night.
06/11/2014
