Sneaker Wars
Sneaker Wars EP 106
Season 1 E 6 • 05/15/2020
On this episode, customizers go HEAD TO HEAD to see who can turn the world's favorite clog into a shoe that's festival ready.

Watching

Full Ep
09:07
Sneaker Wars
S1 • E1
Custom Air Jordan 1 Challenge: Skins Edition
Rapper Conceited challenges two top sneaker customizers to redesign Nike Air Jordan 1 kicks using faux animal skins and MTV-inspired imagery.
05/14/2020
Full Ep
09:22
Sneaker Wars
S1 • E2
Custom Yeezy 350 Boost V2 Challenge: Easter Edition
Battling it out for the Sneaker Wars trophy, the challengers must make a set of Easter-themed Yeezy 350 Boost V2s using dips and dyes.
05/14/2020
Full Ep
09:18
Sneaker Wars
S1 • E3
Custom Vans Slip-On Challenge: Cyberpunk Edition
Two sneaker customizers must rebuild Vans Slip-Ons while incorporating cyberpunk themes and spare shoe parts into the final look.
05/14/2020
Full Ep
10:24
Sneaker Wars
S1 • E4
Custom Nike Air Monarch IV Challenge: 90s Dad Edition
Two shoe customizers must pay homage to 90s dads by using vintage accessories to remix a pair of Nike Air Monarch IVs.
05/15/2020
Full Ep
09:24
Sneaker Wars
S1 • E5
Custom Balenciaga Speed Trainer Challenge: Prom Edition
The challengers must make Balenciaga Speed Trainers prom-ready while incorporating reflective materials into their redesigns.
05/15/2020
Full Ep
10:05
Sneaker Wars
S1 • E6
Sneaker Wars EP 106
On this episode, customizers go HEAD TO HEAD to see who can turn the world's favorite clog into a shoe that's festival ready.
05/15/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are Back and Bigger Than Ever
Toast the year's best film and television at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, which honors the best scripted entertainment on May 16, followed by a celebration of reality TV on May 17.
04/19/2021
Trailer
01:05
Siesta KeyS4
The Tide Will Turn on the New Season of Siesta Key
New priorities, fragile relationships, broken friendships and life-changing decisions hang in the balance in Season 4 of Siesta Key, premiering May 12 at 8/7c.
04/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
Teen Mom 2S10
Ashley Makes Her Debut on Teen Mom 2
The moms face fresh challenges and welcome into the fold new mom, Ashley, when Teen Mom 2 returns May 4 at 8/7c.
04/14/2021
Trailer
01:20
The Hills: New BeginningsS2
Start Over Again on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2
Find out why sometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test on Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, premiering Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c.
04/14/2021
Trailer
00:30
Catfish: The TV ShowS8
Nev and Kamie Are Ready to Reel In Some Catfish
Isolation has made people more vulnerable to catfish, but Nev and Kamie will solve their mysteries when new episodes of Catfish: The TV Show return on May 4 at 9/8c.
04/14/2021