Sneaker Wars
- 10:05
S1 • E6
Custom Crocs Challenge: Festival EditionOn this episode, customizers go HEAD TO HEAD to see who can turn the world's favorite clog into a shoe that's festival ready.05/15/2020
- 09:24
S1 • E5
Custom Balenciaga Speed Trainer Challenge: Prom EditionThe challengers must make Balenciaga Speed Trainers prom-ready while incorporating reflective materials into their redesigns.05/15/2020
- 10:24
S1 • E4
Custom Nike Air Monarch IV Challenge: 90s Dad EditionTwo shoe customizers must pay homage to 90s dads by using vintage accessories to remix a pair of Nike Air Monarch IVs.05/15/2020
- 09:18
S1 • E3
Custom Vans Slip-On Challenge: Cyberpunk EditionTwo sneaker customizers must rebuild Vans Slip-Ons while incorporating cyberpunk themes and spare shoe parts into the final look.05/14/2020
- 09:22
S1 • E2
Custom Yeezy 350 Boost V2 Challenge: Easter EditionBattling it out for the Sneaker Wars trophy, the challengers must make a set of Easter-themed Yeezy 350 Boost V2s using dips and dyes.05/14/2020
- 09:07
S1 • E1
Custom Air Jordan 1 Challenge: Skins EditionRapper Conceited challenges two top sneaker customizers to redesign Nike Air Jordan 1 kicks using faux animal skins and MTV-inspired imagery.05/14/2020