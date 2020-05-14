Sneaker Wars
Custom Crocs Classic Clog Challenge: Festival Edition
Season 1 E 6 • 05/15/2020
Two customizers are tasked with using shoelaces to transform Crocs Classic Clogs into suitable footwear for the festival scene.
Sneaker WarsS1 • E1Custom Air Jordan 1 Challenge: Skins Edition
Rapper Conceited challenges two top sneaker customizers to redesign Nike Air Jordan 1 kicks using faux animal skins and MTV-inspired imagery.
05/14/2020
Full Ep
09:22
Sneaker WarsS1 • E2Custom Yeezy 350 Boost V2 Challenge: Easter Edition
Battling it out for the Sneaker Wars trophy, the challengers must make a set of Easter-themed Yeezy 350 Boost V2s using dips and dyes.
05/14/2020
Full Ep
09:18
Sneaker WarsS1 • E3Custom Vans Slip-On Challenge: Cyberpunk Edition
Two sneaker customizers must rebuild Vans Slip-Ons while incorporating cyberpunk themes and spare shoe parts into the final look.
05/14/2020
Full Ep
10:24
Sneaker WarsS1 • E4Custom Nike Air Monarch IV Challenge: 90s Dad Edition
Two shoe customizers must pay homage to 90s dads by using vintage accessories to remix a pair of Nike Air Monarch IVs.
05/15/2020
Full Ep
09:24
Sneaker WarsS1 • E5Custom Balenciaga Speed Trainer Challenge: Prom Edition
The challengers must make Balenciaga Speed Trainers prom-ready while incorporating reflective materials into their redesigns.
05/15/2020
