Sausage Festival
Season 2 E 11 • 02/01/2010
Challenges include Sausage Festival, Bad Smell Spray and Meat Cage.
Silent Library
S1 • E1
Big Bust
Silent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Big Bust, Noodle Foot, and Turned Pig.
06/15/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E2
Chicken Foot
Silent Library gives six friends the chance to win thousands of dollars after enduring strange and painful challenges. Challenges include Chicken Foot, Sushi Mixup ,and Shoot Off Rubber.
06/16/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E3
Fly Swat Face
Silent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Fly Swat Face, Bad Smell Cheese Cake, and Built Body Rub.
06/17/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E4
Vampire Face Pop
Silent Library gives six friends the chance to win thousands of dollars after enduring strange and painful challenges. Challenges include Vampire Face Pop, Bra Snaps, and Pest Helmet.
06/18/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E5
Plastic Wrap Beauty
Silent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Plastic Wrap Beauty, Bad Milk Air, and Siesta Fiesta Bonsai.
06/22/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E6
Troll Lick
Silent Library gives six friends the chance to win thousands of dollars after enduring strange and painful challenges. Challenges include Troll Lick, Santa Lapped, and Not Wanted Hug.
06/23/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E7
Frozen Top
Silent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Frozen Top, Terrible Towel, and Hopeful No Punch Bike.
06/24/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E8
Cat Stink Vacuum
Silent Library gives six friends the chance to win thousands of dollars after enduring strange and painful challenges. Challenges include Cat Stink Vacuum, Meat Wash, and Bad Eyes Break Fast.
06/25/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E9
Lady Pants Pop
Silent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Lady Pants Pop, Not Your Tongue, and Goat Race.
06/29/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E10
Angry Dog
Silent Library gives six friends the chance to win thousands of dollars after enduring strange and painful challenges. Challenges include Angry Dog, Sword Fury, and Much Like Gas.
06/30/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E11
Exploded Candy Drop
Silent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Exploded Candy Drop, Dizzy Bat Lady, and Meat Spin.
07/01/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E12
Meat Hold Up
Silent Library gives six friends the chance to win thousands of dollars after enduring strange and painful challenges. Challenges include Meat Hold Up, No Good Mallet, and Bad Taste Pop Corn.
07/02/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E13
Slapping Machine
Silent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Slapping Machine, Rodent Hand Snap, and Foot Bowl.
07/06/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E14
Bugged Feet
Silent Library gives six friends the chance to win thousands of dollars after enduring strange and painful challenges. Challenges include Bugged Feet, Spitted Shoot, and Schooled Scratch.
07/07/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E15
Evil Masked
Silent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Evil Masked, Explode Cup, and Cup Groin Surprise.
07/08/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E16
Mouth Fizzle
Silent Library gives six friends the chance to win thousands of dollars after enduring strange and painful challenges. Challenges include Mouth Fizzle, Under Armed, and Top Less Turn.
07/09/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E17
Nose Prick
Silent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Nose Prick, Sad Bee, and Saddle Poker.
07/13/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E18
Marine Slap
Silent Library gives six friends the chance to win thousands of dollars after enduring strange and painful challenges. Challenges include Marine Slap, Suspender Strike, and Muffin Gun.
07/14/2009
Silent Library
S1 • E19
Smelly Mess Vase
Silent Library puts contestants through bizarre challenges for the chance to win thousands of dollars. Challenges include Smelly Mess Vase, Beard Transfer, and Old Man Bites Tenderly.
07/15/2009
Silent Library
S2 • E1
Cheer Up Clown
Challenges include Cheer Up Clown, Clean Breath Fondue and Mystery Cage.
01/11/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E2
Turkey Trot
Challenges include Turkey Trot, Shared Italian and Private Salami.
01/12/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E3
Justin Bieber, Asher Roth and Jim Jones
Featuring Justin Bieber, Asher Roth and Jim Jones.
01/13/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E4
Not Happy Hour
Challenges include Not Happy Hour, Egged Head and Whipped Locks.
01/14/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E5
Asleep Beauty
Challenges include Asleep Beauty, Body Pop and Bad Wind Prick.
01/19/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E6
Joining Swine
Challenges include Joining Swine, Mashed Rear and Too Much Drinks.
01/20/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E7
Forever the Sickest Kids
Featuring band members from Forever the Sickest Kids.
01/25/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E8
Bad Taste Donuts
Challenges include Bad Taste Donuts, No Good Fortune and Bug Blow.
01/26/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E9
Rear Lighting
Challenges include Rear Lighting, Fast Cream and Too Close Jump Rope.
01/27/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E10
Destroy Foot
Challenges include Destroy Foot, Sweet Stick Lady and Small Balls.
01/28/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E11
Sausage Festival
Challenges include Sausage Festival, Bad Smell Spray and Meat Cage.
02/01/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E12
Jessie James
Featuring singer Jessie James.
02/02/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E13
Dirt Suck
Challenges include Dirt Suck, Knuckle Drill and Legging Meat.
02/03/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E14
Trapping Glue
Challenges include Trapping Glue, Not Happy Birthday and Baby Fish Mouth.
02/04/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E15
We the Kings
Featuring band members from We the Kings.
02/05/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E16
Rear Pop
Challenges include Rear Pop, Earring Loss and Pudding Eat Blow.
02/08/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E17
Poultry Drain
Challenges include Poultry Drain, Meat Wallet and Nipple Run.
02/09/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E18
Mayo Cone
Challenges include Mayo Cone, Pocket Balls and Deviled Play Ground.
02/10/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E19
Faced Meat
Challenges include Faced Meat, Passion Doll and Not Lucky Tug.
02/11/2010
Silent Library
S2 • E20
Rock Skip Jump
Challenges include Rock Skip Jump, Pickled Choice and Night Bugs.
02/12/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E1
New York Giants
Features members of the New York Giants.
06/28/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E2
All Time Low
Features the band All Time Low.
06/29/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E3
Hey Monday and Stereo Skyline
Features the bands Hey Monday and Stereo Skyline.
06/30/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E4
Iyaz and the New Boyz.
Features singer Iyaz and hip-hop stars the New Boyz.
07/01/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E5
Nadya “Octomom” Suleman
Features Nadya “Octomom” Suleman.
07/06/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E6
Octopussed
Challenges include Octopussed, Toss Salad and Bad Door.
07/07/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E7
Mexican Shoot Off
Challenges include Mexican Shoot Off, Bug Blow and Bad Door.
07/08/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E8
Team of Waitresses
Features a team of waitresses.
07/12/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E9
Team of Parkour Athletes
Features a team of parkour athletes.
07/14/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E10
Silent Library EP 310
Challenges include Found Meat, Bare Hug and Nipple Boat.
07/15/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E11
Tan Jersey
Challenges include Tan Jersey, Jelly Toes and Out Fit Dog.
07/19/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E13
Food Dog
Challenges include Food Dog, Skee Balls and Whipped.
07/22/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E14
The Hard Times of RJ Berger Cast
Features the cast of “The Hard Times of RJ Berger.”
07/26/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E15
Radiation Scrub
Challenges include Radiation Scrub, Cradled Balls and Birth Day Surprise.
07/27/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E16
Honor Society
Features the band Honor Society.
07/28/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E17
Noodle Headed
Challenges include Noodle Headed, Bad Wind Prick and Nipple Choppers.
07/30/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E18
Vial Smell
Challenges include Vial Smell, Cheer Up Clown and Bathroom Lick.
08/02/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E19
Unreal Pain
Challenges include Unreal Pain, Drunk Cup and Too Much Baggage.
08/04/2010
Silent Library
S3 • E20
Never Shout Never
Features the band Never Shout Never.
08/05/2010
Silent Library
S4 • E1
Cast of “Jersey Shore"
Features the cast of "Jersey Shore."
03/25/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E5
Jimmy Fallon and The Roots
Features Jimmy Fallon and The Roots.
03/25/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E4
The Ready Set
Features the band The Ready Set.
03/30/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E6
Licked Pole
Challenges include Licked Pole, Sheep Transfer, Groin Saw.
04/04/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E7
Erupt In Rear
Challenges include Erupt In Rear, Groin Balls, Bad Door.
04/05/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E8
Nipple Robot
Challenges include Nipple Robot, Foot In Mouth, Unfresh Cow.
04/06/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E9
Judah Friedlander (“30 Rock")
Features Judah Friedlander from "30 Rock."
04/07/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E11
Foot Face Way
Challenges include Foot Face Way, Shoe Liver, Dental Bob.
04/12/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E12
Junk In Rear
Challenges include Junk In Rear, Cheap Slot, Cavity Search.
04/13/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E13
Ike Davis (NY METS)
Features New York Mets first baseman Ike Davis.
04/14/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E15
Team of lingerie football players
Features a team of lingerie football players.
04/18/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E14
Snack Rack
Challenges include Snack Rack, Brief Winch, Little Pole.
04/20/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E16
Bulls Hit
Challenges include Bulls Hit, Blasted Nuts, Wurst Waitress.
04/21/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E17
Lapped Santa
Challenges include Lapped Santa, Nipples Tape, Nut Cracker.
04/25/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E18
Monkey Missile
Challenges include Monkey Missile, Tongue Bath, Drunk Hamsters.
04/26/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E19
Beard Flakes
Challenges include Beard Flakes, Big Bad Breath, Polish Off Shoe.
04/27/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E20
Crotch Doctor
Challenges include Crotch Doctor, Beard Return, Pan Cake Fire.
04/28/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E21
Cheesy Glue
Challenges include Cheesy Glue, Body Kick, Mullet Of Sea.
05/02/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E22
Strike Balls
Challenges include Strike Balls, Beard Candy, Nipple Race.
05/03/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E24
Groin Factory
Challenges include Groin Factory, Peanut Butter Jelly Fish, Full Toilet.
05/05/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E25
Old Man Bites Tenderly
Challenges include Old Man Bites Tenderly, Pants Sandwich, Nipple Sledding.
05/06/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E27
Lip Hair Lick
Challenges include Lip Hair Lick, Fish Music, Stink Wheel.
05/10/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E28
Jelly Buff
Challenges include Jelly Buff, Food Dog, Navel Attack.
05/11/2011
Silent Library
S4 • E29
Rear Squeeze
Challenges include Rear Squeeze, Sticky Blow, Bad Door.
05/12/2011
