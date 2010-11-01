Silent Library
S2 • E1
Cheer Up ClownChallenges include Cheer Up Clown, Clean Breath Fondue and Mystery Cage.01/11/2010
S2 • E2
Turkey TrotChallenges include Turkey Trot, Shared Italian and Private Salami.01/12/2010
S2 • E3
Justin Bieber, Asher Roth and Jim JonesFeaturing Justin Bieber, Asher Roth and Jim Jones.01/13/2010
S2 • E4
Not Happy HourChallenges include Not Happy Hour, Egged Head and Whipped Locks.01/14/2010
S2 • E5
Asleep BeautyChallenges include Asleep Beauty, Body Pop and Bad Wind Prick.01/19/2010
S2 • E6
Joining SwineChallenges include Joining Swine, Mashed Rear and Too Much Drinks.01/20/2010
S2 • E7
Forever the Sickest KidsFeaturing band members from Forever the Sickest Kids.01/25/2010
S2 • E8
Bad Taste DonutsChallenges include Bad Taste Donuts, No Good Fortune and Bug Blow.01/26/2010
S2 • E9
Rear LightingChallenges include Rear Lighting, Fast Cream and Too Close Jump Rope.01/27/2010
S2 • E10
Destroy FootChallenges include Destroy Foot, Sweet Stick Lady and Small Balls.01/28/2010