Hockey Player: Alyssa
Season 11 E 80 • 01/31/2012
Alyssa wants to be part of a team again after getting cut from volleyball, so she sets her sights on becoming the new goalie for the all-boys hockey team.
41:26
MADE
S11 • E34
Soccer: Michael
15 year old drama nerd is tired of being bullied by the athletes. He wants to face his fears and become one of them by being MADE into a fast and furious soccer player.
02/07/2011
41:50
MADE
S11 • E44
Rapper: Emma
LONG: Emma Hamstra is a preppy poet who wants to be MADE into a rapper, but when her decision ignites a school controversy, Emma must stand up for herself. MEDIUM: Emma is a preppy girl who ignites controversy as she's MADE into a rapper. SHORT: A preppy girl ignites controversy when she's MADE into a rapper.
06/23/2011
41:04
MADE
S11 • E41
Field Hockey: Phoebus High School
LONG At Phoebus High School where football is king, field hockey is frowned upon. With one goal to their name this motley group of girls wants to gain the respect of their peers, up their skill level and be MADE into a competitive force on the field. Will they be able to pull it together and prove themselves in time to face their rivals Kecoughtan or fall on their face trying? MEDIUM The Phoebus field hockey team wants to prove to their Championship peers that they can play against the best and be MADE into a respected group of athletes. SHORT High school field hockey team wants to go from bad news bears to well respected athletes.
06/24/2011
41:51
MADE
S11 • E53
Salsa Dancer: Mia
In hopes of healing the wounds from her past, Mia wants to be MADE into a confident and sultry salsa dancer!
07/14/2011
41:49
MADE
S11 • E52
Punk Rocker: Savannah
LONG: Savannah Prothero is a cheerful girl with an angry streak that wants to be MADE into a punk rocker. But when she has to write a song to confront her emotions, she has trouble finding the words. MEDIUM: Savannah, a cheerful girl with an angry streak, is pushed to her emotional limits as she is MADE into a punk rocker. SHORT: A cheerful girl with an angry streak is MADE into a punk rocker.
07/19/2011
41:49
MADE
S11 • E65
Pom Dancer: Lexi
LONG - Food loving high school senior Lexi, is tired of being weighed down by her bad eating habits, and wants to be MADE into a pom dancer! MTV will set up her up with a high energy professional dancer, who will try to take her from hefty to healthy. But when Lexi starts losing the pounds, will she go from too much food, to too much attitude? SHORT - Food loving Lexi spends the summer with a professional dance coach who will help her get fit and fabulous in time for pom squad auditions at her high school. ONE LINE - An overweight high school senior wants to lose weight and be MADE into a dancer!
12/03/2011
41:49
MADE
S11 • E67
Pageant Queen: Gloria
Gloria steps out of her mom's shadow to steal the spotlight when she is MADE into a pageant queen.
12/12/2011
41:53
MADE
S11 • E70
Monroe High School Homecoming Queens
Five determined girls all want to prove that they have what it takes to be this year’s Homecoming Queen.
12/22/2011
41:28
MADE
S11 • E73
Homecoming King & Queen: Earl Warren High School
At Earl Warren High School, five guys and five girls are running for Homecoming King and Queen. There can only be one King and one Queen. But as they battle for the title, they will test their faith in themselves and each other.
01/19/2012
41:49
MADE
S11 • E62
Triathlete: Branden
Long - Branden Naccarato is a gamer and comic book fanboy who desperately wishes to escape from his twin brother's shadow. Now Branden is ready to forge his own path by being MADE into a triathlete. Short - A fanboy wants to escape from his twin brother's shadow by being MADE into a triathlete. One Line - Fanboy wants to be MADE into a triathlete.
01/20/2012
41:02
MADE
41:29
MADE
S12 • E3
Ladies Man: Josh
LONG: Josh is a dorky dud who's determined to prove that he's good enough by being MADE into a Ladies' Man. But when his emotional walls start to crumble, he'll find that what's REALLY been holding him back from success on the dating scene, is simply himself. MEDIUM: In hopes of finally feeling good enough, Josh wants to be MADE into a confident and cool Ladies' Man! SHORT: An unconfident kid wants to be MADE into a Ladies' Man.
05/05/2012
40:43
MADE
S12 • E7
Softball Player: Elizabeth
Beth’s dad taught her how to play softball. When he died four years ago, she gave it all up but now she’s ready to deal with her grief and make it onto her high school’s team.
05/05/2012
41:26
MADE
S12 • E1
Basketball Player: Kenneth
Long: Kenneth is a dancing diva who's determined to gain the acceptance of his military father by being MADE into a basketball player. But when time on the court takes away from his true passion, he'll be forced to choose what's most important. Medium: Kenneth is a dancing diva who's determined to gain the acceptance of his military father by being MADE into a basketball player. Short: A dancing diva wants to be MADE into a basketball player.
05/05/2012
40:59
MADE
S12 • E8
Cheerleader: Arly
Arly wants to be MADE into a high kicking cheerleader, and she has four weeks to prove that she has tamed her angry behavior. But Arly will test everyone around her while she figures out if she can go from Hellcat to Cheerleader.
06/05/2012
41:28
MADE
S12 • E2
Perfect Boyfriend: Ben
Long: Shy and awkward Ben is no ladies man but he still dreams of finding that special someone so now he wants to break out of his shell and be MADE into the Perfect Boyfriend. But when the fear of rejection keeps him from making bold moves that might get him the girl, can Ben gain the confidence to put himself out there? Medium: Ben has no luck in love and is hoping to be MADE into the Perfect Boyfriend. Short: Shy, unlucky in love kid wants to be MADE into the Perfect Boyfriend.
06/06/2012
40:59
MADE
S12 • E4
Actress: Mary
Mary is being MADE into an actress, and she has 30 days to book a role in her first commercial. But Mary is caught between the old world values of her parents and the new world of show business.
06/07/2012
40:58
MADE
S12 • E30
Celebrity Assistant: Chris
Chris is a college student who's ready to launch his career by being MADE into a Celebrity Assistant. But when Chris locks horns with his Coach, he risks losing the chance to assist a major Hollywood player. The episode features David Hasselhoff, with special appearances by Awkward's Molly Tarlov, Lucy Hale, Red Foo from LMFAO, Victoria Justice, Mario Lopez, Amber Rose, Kin Shriner and Jack Wagner.
10/09/2012
40:59
MADE
S12 • E27
Tough Mudder: Shane
Shane Romano is a college coed who's determined to overcome a personal tragedy by being MADE into a Tough Mudder. But when her past prevents her from moving forward, she'll have to dig deep to turn her trauma into triumph.
10/10/2012
39:16
MADE
S12 • E29
Circus Performer: Ashley
Ashley wants to maximize her natural flexibility by being MADE into a circus performer. But her immaturity and unwillingness to work hard stands in the way of turning her dream into a reality. This episode features the cast of Cirque Dreamy Jungle Fantasy.
10/15/2012
40:50
MADE
S12 • E24
Professional Wrestler: DeAnna
With no career path in sight, DeAnna Washington is just another 20 something still living at home with mom and dad. Now DeAnna wants to find some independence and settle on a profession that she will truly enjoy. With a love for fitness and performing, DeAnna wants to make her childhood dream come true by being MADE into a pro wrestler.
11/10/2012
