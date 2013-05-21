Girl Code
Halloween, Picking and Popping & Virginity
Season 2 E 1 • 10/30/2013
The girls define what it means to be a virgin, share their opinions on zit-popping and discuss the pitfalls of Halloween.
Girl CodeS1 • E6Hair, Cheating, Compliments, Penises
Hair, cheating, compliments, penises. Tanisha runs into a hot trainer at the gym.
05/21/2013
Girl CodeS1 • E10Experimenting, Playing Sports, Dads
Experimenting, playing sports, Dads, being crazy. April goes on a first date and isn’t sure how it should end.
05/28/2013
Girl CodeS1 • E11Getting Dumped, Being Classy, Working, Jealousy
Getting dumped, being classy, working, jealousy. Nicole deals with a creepy co-worker.
05/28/2013
Girl CodeS1 • E15Contraception, Whipped, Canceling, Plastic Surgery
Contraception, whipped, canceling, plastic surgery. Shalyah shares her Tall Girl Code.
06/04/2013
Girl CodeS1 • E12Pregnancy Scares, Mean Girls, Sleepovers, Online Dating
Pregnancy scares, mean girls, sleepovers, online dating. Tanisha hates tights worn as pants.
06/04/2013
Girl CodeS1 • E17PDA, Style, Smoking, Calling Dibs
PDA, Style, Smoking, Calling Dibs. Jamie Lee teaches us how to hook up in Spanx
06/18/2013
Girl CodeS1 • E16Porn, Set-Ups, Underwear & Social Climbing
Things get sensual as the girls talk about the proper ways to wear underwear, the real fake world of porn, the power of social climbing and how to set the right people up.
07/07/2013
Girl CodeS1 • E18Taking a Break, Strip Clubs, Moms, Sororities
Taking a Break, Strip Clubs, Moms, Sororities. Nessa teaches us how to move in with your boyfriend without him knowing.
07/07/2013
Girl CodeS1 • E19Morning After, Boyfriends Friends, Flirting, Decorating
Morning After, Boyfriends Friends, Flirting, Decorating. Jamie Lee’s confused about her relationship status.
07/07/2013
Girl CodeS1 • E20Rebounding, Cooking, Meeting the Parents, Bridesmaids
Rebounding, Cooking, Meeting the Parents, Bridesmaids. Nessa farts for the first time in front of her boyfriend.
07/07/2013
Girl CodeS2 • E2Vaginas, Texting & Apologizing
The girls get right to the point with a candid talk about vaginas, dig into the do's and don'ts of apologizing and review texting etiquette.
11/06/2013
Girl CodeS2 • E3T-Blocking, Wine & Sweating
Get the skinny on friends who get in the way of crushes, why women love wine and where on the body no one wants to sweat from.
11/13/2013
Girl CodeS2 • E4Getting Engaged, Pets & Insecurity
The girls share their engagement ring fantasies, what to do with noncommittal men and offer opinions on when to publicly talk about insecurities.
11/20/2013
Girl CodeS2 • E5Guys That Are Taken, Gaining Weight & Karaoke
After answering the age-old question of why women want what they can't have, the girls divulge comments they've received about their weight and debate what makes the perfect karaoke song.
11/27/2013
Girl CodeS2 • E6Boners, Puberty & Religion
The girls offer comfort to those going through puberty, reveal the feelings that come with a friend's engagement and give hot tips for how to tell when a guy is crushing.
12/04/2013
Girl CodeS2 • E7Boyfriend's Exes, Astrology & Babies
Find out when it's OK to bring up a partner's ex, why parenting isn't for everyone and how to efficiently move on from an ex.
12/11/2013
Girl CodeS2 • E8Purses, Boyfriends & FOMO
The girls get vulnerable and go through their bags on camera, share the surprising perks of having a boyfriend and offer words of wisdom for how to get over missing out.
12/18/2013
Girl CodeS2 • E9Lesbians, Crying & Telling a Story
It's time for the girls to reveal their girl crushes, discuss what makes a good storyteller and share tips on how to avoid looking like a jealous girlfriend.
01/01/2014
Girl CodeS2 • E10Kissing, Being Scared & Snacking
The girls share their experiences of good and bad kissers, run through their list of fears and break down what it means to be one of the guys.
01/01/2014
