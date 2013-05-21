Girl Code

Halloween, Picking and Popping & Virginity

Season 2 E 1 • 10/30/2013

The girls define what it means to be a virgin, share their opinions on zit-popping and discuss the pitfalls of Halloween.

More

Watching

Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S1 • E6
Hair, Cheating, Compliments, Penises

Hair, cheating, compliments, penises. Tanisha runs into a hot trainer at the gym.
05/21/2013
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S1 • E10
Experimenting, Playing Sports, Dads

Experimenting, playing sports, Dads, being crazy. April goes on a first date and isn’t sure how it should end.
05/28/2013
Full Ep
20:46
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S1 • E11
Getting Dumped, Being Classy, Working, Jealousy

Getting dumped, being classy, working, jealousy. Nicole deals with a creepy co-worker.
05/28/2013
Full Ep
21:02
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S1 • E15
Contraception, Whipped, Canceling, Plastic Surgery

Contraception, whipped, canceling, plastic surgery. Shalyah shares her Tall Girl Code.
06/04/2013
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S1 • E12
Pregnancy Scares, Mean Girls, Sleepovers, Online Dating

Pregnancy scares, mean girls, sleepovers, online dating. Tanisha hates tights worn as pants.
06/04/2013
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S1 • E17
PDA, Style, Smoking, Calling Dibs

PDA, Style, Smoking, Calling Dibs. Jamie Lee teaches us how to hook up in Spanx
06/18/2013
Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S1 • E16
Porn, Set-Ups, Underwear & Social Climbing

Things get sensual as the girls talk about the proper ways to wear underwear, the real fake world of porn, the power of social climbing and how to set the right people up.
07/07/2013
Full Ep
20:47
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S1 • E18
Taking a Break, Strip Clubs, Moms, Sororities

Taking a Break, Strip Clubs, Moms, Sororities. Nessa teaches us how to move in with your boyfriend without him knowing.
07/07/2013
Full Ep
20:53
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S1 • E19
Morning After, Boyfriends Friends, Flirting, Decorating

Morning After, Boyfriends Friends, Flirting, Decorating. Jamie Lee’s confused about her relationship status.
07/07/2013
Full Ep
20:56
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S1 • E20
Rebounding, Cooking, Meeting the Parents, Bridesmaids

Rebounding, Cooking, Meeting the Parents, Bridesmaids. Nessa farts for the first time in front of her boyfriend.
07/07/2013
Full Ep
20:48
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S2 • E1
Halloween, Picking and Popping & Virginity

The girls define what it means to be a virgin, share their opinions on zit-popping and discuss the pitfalls of Halloween.
10/30/2013
Full Ep
20:47
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S2 • E2
Vaginas, Texting & Apologizing

The girls get right to the point with a candid talk about vaginas, dig into the do's and don'ts of apologizing and review texting etiquette.
11/06/2013
Full Ep
20:38
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S2 • E3
T-Blocking, Wine & Sweating

Get the skinny on friends who get in the way of crushes, why women love wine and where on the body no one wants to sweat from.
11/13/2013
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S2 • E4
Getting Engaged, Pets & Insecurity

The girls share their engagement ring fantasies, what to do with noncommittal men and offer opinions on when to publicly talk about insecurities.
11/20/2013
Full Ep
20:48
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S2 • E5
Guys That Are Taken, Gaining Weight & Karaoke

After answering the age-old question of why women want what they can't have, the girls divulge comments they've received about their weight and debate what makes the perfect karaoke song.
11/27/2013
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S2 • E6
Boners, Puberty & Religion

The girls offer comfort to those going through puberty, reveal the feelings that come with a friend's engagement and give hot tips for how to tell when a guy is crushing.
12/04/2013
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S2 • E7
Boyfriend's Exes, Astrology & Babies

Find out when it's OK to bring up a partner's ex, why parenting isn't for everyone and how to efficiently move on from an ex.
12/11/2013
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S2 • E8
Purses, Boyfriends & FOMO

The girls get vulnerable and go through their bags on camera, share the surprising perks of having a boyfriend and offer words of wisdom for how to get over missing out.
12/18/2013
Full Ep
20:33
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S2 • E9
Lesbians, Crying & Telling a Story

It's time for the girls to reveal their girl crushes, discuss what makes a good storyteller and share tips on how to avoid looking like a jealous girlfriend.
01/01/2014
Full Ep
20:39
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S2 • E10
Kissing, Being Scared & Snacking

The girls share their experiences of good and bad kissers, run through their list of fears and break down what it means to be one of the guys.
01/01/2014
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch

Girl Code
S2 • E11
One Night Stands, Sisters & Being Nerdy

A heated debate ensues about the pros and cons of having a sister, then the girls discuss the best place to have a one-night stand and pay homage to nerds of all kinds.
01/14/2014
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Ex On The BeachS5
Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach

Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30

Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change

Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24

Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World

REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36

CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince

CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016
Promo
02:23

ASAP Ferg Weighs In On Prince’s Untimely Death

ASAP Ferg discusses his early memories of Prince, and his respect for Prince’s individuality.
04/21/2016