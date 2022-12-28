The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Battle for a New Champion: Countdown Begins
Season 39 E 22 • 10/18/2023
TJ explains the unique structure of Battle for a New Champion, the competitors receive an unexpected group challenge, and the players spend the first night of the game bonding.
S38 • E12The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionFrenemy of the State
Devin tries inspiring his teammates to end their losing streak, the players hold on tight in Chopper Drop, and the elimination vote gets ugly when Tori and Jordan's feelings come into play.
12/28/2022
S38 • E13The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionBlind Faith
Jordan faces blowback for his duplicitous elimination vote, the teams gamble in Blind Faith, and Faysal and Moriah's Ride or Die relationship begins to crack.
01/04/2023
S38 • E14The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionTerrorist of Love
The players pair up for a vertigo-inducing challenge, Tori's fragile relationship with Jordan is threatened by one choice, and TJ changes the game's trajectory with the mother of all twists.
01/11/2023
S38 • E15The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionKnot a Problem
Two pairs fight to get back into the game, Amber and Chauncey have a target on their backs, and players must solve a puzzle in the back of an out-of-control bus.
01/18/2023
S38 • E16The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionFriends or Froze
The competitors determine who among them are most vulnerable, puzzle and communication skills are tested in Frozen Senseless, and two teams climb to the top in Bridge It.
01/25/2023
S38 • E17The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionRiders on the Storm
Four pairs begin TJ's grueling 100-hour final challenge, and misfortune and miscommunication jeopardize the teams' chances of winning.
02/01/2023
S38 • E18The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionThe Hours
As the final continues, tempers flare as Devin and Tori try to maintain their lead, an injury sparks an explosive argument, and the challengers face a formidable feast.
02/08/2023
S38 • E19The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionThe End of the Ride
With 31 hours left in the final, three teams face a cornfield maze and Balls In for a last chance at $1 million in the ultimate test of their physical strength and intelligence.
02/15/2023
S38 • E20The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionReunion, Pt. 1
Amber reveals a secret, Johnny, Ravyn and Nurys discuss their love triangle, and Olivia shares the severity of her facial injury.
02/22/2023
S38 • E21The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionReunion, Pt. 2
Turbo sends a message, Faysal's comments about Moriah come to light, Tori and Jordan relive their confusing dynamic from this past season, and Nelson's honorable style of play is praised.
03/01/2023
