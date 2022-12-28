The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion

Battle for a New Champion: Countdown Begins

Season 39 E 22 • 10/18/2023

TJ explains the unique structure of Battle for a New Champion, the competitors receive an unexpected group challenge, and the players spend the first night of the game bonding.

More

Watching

description unavailable
Full Ep
1:03:49
Sign In to Watch

S38 • E12
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Frenemy of the State

Devin tries inspiring his teammates to end their losing streak, the players hold on tight in Chopper Drop, and the elimination vote gets ugly when Tori and Jordan's feelings come into play.
12/28/2022
description unavailable
Full Ep
1:03:37
Sign In to Watch

S38 • E13
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Blind Faith

Jordan faces blowback for his duplicitous elimination vote, the teams gamble in Blind Faith, and Faysal and Moriah's Ride or Die relationship begins to crack.
01/04/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
1:03:19
Sign In to Watch

S38 • E14
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Terrorist of Love

The players pair up for a vertigo-inducing challenge, Tori's fragile relationship with Jordan is threatened by one choice, and TJ changes the game's trajectory with the mother of all twists.
01/11/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
1:04:47
Sign In to Watch

S38 • E15
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Knot a Problem

Two pairs fight to get back into the game, Amber and Chauncey have a target on their backs, and players must solve a puzzle in the back of an out-of-control bus.
01/18/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
1:04:06
Sign In to Watch

S38 • E16
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Friends or Froze

The competitors determine who among them are most vulnerable, puzzle and communication skills are tested in Frozen Senseless, and two teams climb to the top in Bridge It.
01/25/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
1:02:19
Sign In to Watch

S38 • E17
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Riders on the Storm

Four pairs begin TJ's grueling 100-hour final challenge, and misfortune and miscommunication jeopardize the teams' chances of winning.
02/01/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch

S38 • E18
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
The Hours

As the final continues, tempers flare as Devin and Tori try to maintain their lead, an injury sparks an explosive argument, and the challengers face a formidable feast.
02/08/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
1:02:19
Sign In to Watch

S38 • E19
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
The End of the Ride

With 31 hours left in the final, three teams face a cornfield maze and Balls In for a last chance at $1 million in the ultimate test of their physical strength and intelligence.
02/15/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
42:45
Sign In to Watch

S38 • E20
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Reunion, Pt. 1

Amber reveals a secret, Johnny, Ravyn and Nurys discuss their love triangle, and Olivia shares the severity of her facial injury.
02/22/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
41:29
Sign In to Watch

S38 • E21
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Reunion, Pt. 2

Turbo sends a message, Faysal's comments about Moriah come to light, Tori and Jordan relive their confusing dynamic from this past season, and Nelson's honorable style of play is praised.
03/01/2023
description unavailable
Full Ep
41:49
Sign In to Watch

S39 • E22
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Battle for a New Champion: Countdown Begins

TJ explains the unique structure of Battle for a New Champion, the competitors receive an unexpected group challenge, and the players spend the first night of the game bonding.
10/18/2023
You may also like5 Videos
description unavailable
Trailer
01:40

This Season of The Challenge Comes With a Big Catch
The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionS39

Premiering October 25, The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion gives 24 players who've never won a championship their shot at a title, but there's one major hurdle they need to clear.
09/29/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
00:30

Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! Is Back
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!S2

Travis and Rahne are back to investigate more suspicious partners and expose the truth when new episodes of Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship! return on Tuesday, October 24.
09/28/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
00:20

Get Ready for a New Era of The Challenge
The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionS39

Prepare to meet a new crop of competitors who are hungry to dethrone decorated game veterans on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, premiering Wednesday, October 25, at 8/7c.
09/15/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
01:39

Lasting Love Is Put to the Test in The Eternal Memory

With 25 years together, Chilean journalist Augusto Góngora braves an ongoing battle with Alzheimer's alongside his wife Paulina Urrutia in the documentary film The Eternal Memory.
09/07/2023
description unavailable
Trailer
01:30

The Challenge: USA Is Back

The Challenge: USA returns to pit top Challengers against CBS reality stars, Thursdays on CBS.
08/21/2023