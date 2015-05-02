Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Broke A$$ Game Show
S1 • E1
Twerk Off
David and Derek bring big bucks and their broke a$$ brand to the streets. To win stacks of cash, they challenge people to snuggle for cash in the park, swear upTeimes Sq, and change construction workers into contruction twerkers
02/05/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S1 • E2
Sext & The City
After rewarding a man for doing his business in a porta-potty, David and Derek test a group’s ability to lick wasabi off the window of a sushi joint. Later, they challenge an employee to send sext message to his boss.
02/12/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S1 • E3
Nuns of Anarchy
Our fearless hosts dish out hard cash if contestants are willing to cover their faces with clothespins. A girl gets an indecent proposal when she’s asked to dress as a nun and steal food of diner’s plates
02/19/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S1 • E4
Chew The Coop
David and Derek venture to Coney Island to give out cash, but life's no beach for contestants covered in bread who must let seagulls feast off their bodies.
02/26/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S1 • E5
Shrub and Tug
In their camouflage cameo, Derek and David scare up some contestants dressed as shrubbery. A pie-eating contest pays fat cash, and things get slippery when our hosts take a game called “Wheel of Fish” for a spin.
03/05/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S1 • E6
Cotton Candy Sasquatch
David gets dissed in a Harlem shake-up gone seriously wrong. Derek confirms the existence of a Cotton Candy Sasquatch and players get paid for answering the age-old question: “What’s in my wiener?”
03/12/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S1 • E7
Nothing But Nut
The guys blow their wad of prize money getting people to part with their pride, their clothes and even their chest hair. A game of hoops turns into a literal ball-buster and the guys put some OMG into geography.
03/19/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S1 • E8
Grow A Pair
A grocery shopper mops up some cash, David and Derek invent a self-wedgie machine and later pay big bucks for two women to take a dip on a nippy day.
03/26/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E1
Uptown Dunk
David and Derek return to the streets of NY to spread cash and joy toanyone silly enough to see-saw with a sumo wrestler, stuff a magnet in theircrotch or blow a cockroach into their buddy’s mouth.
10/08/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E2
Bravefart
After popping out of serving platters to scare customers at a brunch buffet, Davidand Derek test the people of Brooklyn on their knowledge of “cornography,” and challenge friends to inflate condoms.
10/15/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E3
Canoe York City
Derek and David ditch the cart and hop in a cash canoe for trivia with random New Yorkers, then convince strangers to streak in public for money.
10/22/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E4
Stiff Arm
It’s the start of a great Broke A$$ day as David and Derek make some early house calls, then dupe the public as a fake local news team. Later, they help musician Travis Mills recruit more “face book” friends.
10/29/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E5
Blow Money Blow Problems
The guys bring their version of Vegas to the street corner, head to the park and pay strangers to experience their first “s’morgasm,” and ask people to call in sick to work with some Broke A$$ excuses.
11/05/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E6
Cash Hole
Contestants get a shot at $100 cash…if they use their tongues to get it. David and Derek stuff a lot of green inside a burrito, and take bar patrons on a literal pub crawl…pacifiers, bottles and all.
11/12/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E7
Nutflix
After celebrating 4:20 a little early, David and Derek tell New Yorkers to kiss their A$$. Then, the guys rely on the kindness of strangers to answer the age-old question, boxers or briefs?
11/19/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E8
Clock Block
Obama lays down the beat as contestants spit their best freestyle to impress special guest Ja Rule. David & Derek make a human sushi roll, and a contestant attempts to outrun an entire football team wearing a suit made of cash.
12/03/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E9
Who’s Behind The Meat Curtain?
David and Derek give New Yorkers a peek behind their meat curtain, and then head to the park to get their balls kicked. Later, the guys treat some lucky folks to a uniquely Broke A$$ spa day.
12/10/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2
Holiday Special
Tis the season! David and Derek dole out holiday gifts to New Yorkers, but only if they’re on the nice list. Later they spread Christmas fear by “scaroling” unsuspecting passersby.
12/10/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E10
Slob On My Cob
After crowning the horniest person in New York, David and Derek cause alarm in Central Park. Later, contestants are chained together and the key to their freedom lies hidden in their underwear.
12/17/2015
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E11
Toast Busters
David and Derek give some New Yorkers a close shave, then put the “5 Second Rule” to the test on the Coney Island boardwalk. Later, the guys butter up two friends in order to win some actual bread.
01/07/2016
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E12
Ass Seen On TV
David and Derek hit the streets with a tank full of piranhas to bait New Yorkers with cash, and then incarcerate unsuspecting tennis players until they can correctly spell Gyllenhaal.
01/14/2016
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E13
69 Problems
On the Broke A$$ Game Show, green means stop! After causing a traffic jam, David and Derek proposition New Yorkers to 69 each other – literally.
01/21/2016
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E14
Gramp Stamped
It’s new money, old problems as our hosts entice passersby with a uniquely Broke A$$ makeover. Later, David puts the change in diaper change and contestants get bloodthirsty during a drinking game.
01/28/2016
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E15
You Got Soft Served
David and Derek bribe New Yorkers to make lemons out of lemonade then head to the corner to sneeze all over strangers. Later, when they serve up some very freaky froyo, the contestants are anything but chill.
02/04/2016
Broke A$$ Game Show
S2 • E16
UrbanTroutfitters
David and Derek put one New Yorker up to something fishy and then encourage a group of contestants to sniff out their winnings. At night, they head to a local bar with enough cash to make it rain.
02/11/2016
Broke A$$ Game ShowS2 E16
Sneak Peek: Nympho Mannequin
A young man takes a mannequin on an afternoon date.
02/11/2016
