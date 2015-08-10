Broke A$$ Game Show

- 21:00Sign in to Watch
Uptown DunkDavid and Derek return to the streets of NY to spread cash and joy toanyone silly enough to see-saw with a sumo wrestler, stuff a magnet in theircrotch or blow a cockroach into their buddy’s mouth.10/08/2015
10/08/2015
Stiff ArmIt’s the start of a great Broke A$$ day as David and Derek make some early house calls, then dupe the public as a fake local news team. Later, they help musician Travis Mills recruit more “face book” friends.10/29/2015
10/29/2015
Cash HoleContestants get a shot at $100 cash…if they use their tongues to get it. Davidand Derek stuff a lot of green inside a burrito, and take bar patrons on a literalpub crawl…pacifiers, bottles and all.11/12/2015
11/12/2015
NutflixAfter celebrating 4:20 a little early, David and Derek tell New Yorkers to kiss their A$$. Then, the guys rely on the kindness of strangers to answer the age-old question, boxers or briefs?11/19/2015
11/19/2015
Clock BlockObama lays down the beat as contestants spit their best freestyle to impressspecial guest Ja Rule. David and Derek make a human sushi roll, and acontestant attempts to outrun an entire football team…wearing a suit made ofcash.12/03/2015
12/03/2015
Who’s Behind The Meat Curtain?David and Derek give New Yorkers a peek behind their meat curtain, and then head to the park to get their balls kicked. Later, the guys treat some lucky folks to a uniquely Broke A$$ spa day.12/10/2015
12/10/2015
Holiday SpecialTis the season! David and Derek dole out holiday gifts to New Yorkers, but only if they’re on the nice list. Later they spread Christmas fear by “scaroling” unsuspecting passersby.12/10/2015
12/10/2015
Slob On My CobAfter crowning the horniest person in New York, David and Derek cause alarm in Central Park. Later, contestants are chained together and the key to their freedom lies hidden in their underwear.12/17/2015
12/17/2015
Toast BustersDavid and Derek give some New Yorkers a close shave, then put the “5 SecondRule” to the test on the Coney Island boardwalk. Later, the guys butter up twofriends in order to win some actual bread.01/07/2016
01/07/2016
Ass Seen On TVDavid and Derek hit the streets with a tank full of piranhas to bait New Yorkerswith cash, and then incarcerate unsuspecting tennis players until they cancorrectly spell Gyllenhaal. Later, contestants are paid to work up a sweat – andthen taste it.01/14/2016
About Broke A$$ Game Show
Hosts David Magidoff and Derek Gaines challenge strangers on the streets of New York City to ridiculous games in exchange for cold hard cash.
