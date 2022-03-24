Becoming a Popstar

Dance

Season 1 E 3 • 04/07/2022

Lynnea draws inspiration from an ex and Amira makes use of ASL as the final four work with choreographers to create viral-video-worthy dance moves to go with their new songs.

52:59

Becoming a Popstar
S1 • E1
Rep Your City

Judges Becky G, Sean Bankhead and Joe Jonas review the homemade music videos and original songs from the eight unique artists they've scouted from TikTok, and two contestants are sent home.
03/24/2022
26:29
Becoming a Popstar
S1 • E2
Duets

The six remaining hopefuls partner up to write and star in high-budget music videos for original duet songs that fuse their disparate styles, and two artists get cut from the competition.
03/31/2022
26:29
Becoming a Popstar
S1 • E3
Dance

Lynnea draws inspiration from an ex and Amira makes use of ASL as the final four work with choreographers to create viral-video-worthy dance moves to go with their new songs.
04/07/2022
26:29
Becoming a Popstar
S1 • E4
Save the Music

The top three artists create original songs and videos that convey how music changed their lives, and the judges shock the hopefuls when they reveal who's moving on to the season finale.
04/14/2022
54:15
Becoming a Popstar
S1 • E5
Finale

The final three take on the challenge of performing a new song before a live audience of fans, with the winner scoring a huge prize and a place at the MTV VMAs.
04/21/2022
02:45

Becoming a PopstarS1 E5
Amira Unplugged Finale Performance

Amira Unplugged stands proud before crashing waves to belt out her her genre-blending anthem for the live audience..
04/22/2022
02:45

Becoming a PopstarS1 E5
KB the Singer's Finale Performance

KB the Singer performs a triumphant track for the crowd about his trials and tribulations and how success feels on the big stage.
04/22/2022
02:27

Becoming a PopstarS1 E5
Samy Hawk Finale Performance

Samy Hawk flexes his bilingual muscles on the finale stage with a Spanish and English rap track that has the audience on its feet.
04/22/2022
