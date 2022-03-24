Becoming a Popstar
Dance
Season 1 E 3 • 04/07/2022
Lynnea draws inspiration from an ex and Amira makes use of ASL as the final four work with choreographers to create viral-video-worthy dance moves to go with their new songs.
More
Watching
Full Ep
52:59
Becoming a PopstarS1 • E1Rep Your City
Judges Becky G, Sean Bankhead and Joe Jonas review the homemade music videos and original songs from the eight unique artists they've scouted from TikTok, and two contestants are sent home.
03/24/2022
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch
Becoming a PopstarS1 • E2Duets
The six remaining hopefuls partner up to write and star in high-budget music videos for original duet songs that fuse their disparate styles, and two artists get cut from the competition.
03/31/2022
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch
Becoming a PopstarS1 • E3Dance
Lynnea draws inspiration from an ex and Amira makes use of ASL as the final four work with choreographers to create viral-video-worthy dance moves to go with their new songs.
04/07/2022
Full Ep
26:29
Sign in to Watch
Becoming a PopstarS1 • E4Save the Music
The top three artists create original songs and videos that convey how music changed their lives, and the judges shock the hopefuls when they reveal who's moving on to the season finale.
04/14/2022
Full Ep
54:15
Sign in to Watch
Becoming a PopstarS1 • E5Finale
The final three take on the challenge of performing a new song before a live audience of fans, with the winner scoring a huge prize and a place at the MTV VMAs.
04/21/2022
Highlight
02:45
Becoming a PopstarS1 E5Amira Unplugged Finale Performance
Amira Unplugged stands proud before crashing waves to belt out her her genre-blending anthem for the live audience..
04/22/2022
Highlight
02:45
Becoming a PopstarS1 E5KB the Singer's Finale Performance
KB the Singer performs a triumphant track for the crowd about his trials and tribulations and how success feels on the big stage.
04/22/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016