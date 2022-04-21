Becoming a Popstar
Joe Jonas, Becky G and Sean Bankhead judge a first-of-its-kind music competition for rising TikTok stars, where fans get to decide which one becomes the next pop sensation.
S1 • E5
FinaleThe final three take on the challenge of performing a new song before a live audience of fans, with the winner scoring a huge prize and a place at the MTV VMAs.04/21/2022
S1 • E4
Save the MusicThe top three artists create original songs and videos that convey how music changed their lives, and the judges shock the hopefuls when they reveal who's moving on to the season finale.04/14/2022
S1 • E3
DanceLynnea draws inspiration from an ex and Amira makes use of ASL as the final four work with choreographers to create viral-video-worthy dance moves to go with their new songs.04/07/2022
S1 • E2
DuetsThe six remaining hopefuls partner up to write and star in high-budget music videos for original duet songs that fuse their disparate styles, and two artists get cut from the competition.03/31/2022
S1 • E1
Rep Your CityJudges Becky G, Sean Bankhead and Joe Jonas review the homemade music videos and original songs from the eight unique artists they've scouted from TikTok, and two contestants are sent home.03/24/2022