A Catfish Catches Everyone Off Guard
Season 8 E 25 • 12/01/2020
Nev and Kamie finally get the catfish on a Zoom call with Eric, and she gives an in-depth explanation for her behavior and surprises the sleuths with her honesty.
Watching
Highlight
04:12
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E11
Jason's Catfish Wants to Have His Cake and Eat It, Too
In their first virtual confrontation, Nev and Kamie find out what's real about Jason's alleged model boyfriend and what he really wants out of their relationship.
08/05/2020
Highlight
04:00
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E13
Dre Comes Face to Face with Charismatic Casey
Dre, Nev and Kamie finally meet Casey on a Zoom call, and she has a trick up her sleeve.
08/19/2020
Highlight
04:29
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E14
Keegan Explains His Shady Behavior to Dustin
Dustin finally gets to meet his long-distance friend Keegan, but the energy of their first face-to-face conversation is less enthusiastic than Nev and Kamie were expecting.
08/26/2020
Highlight
04:30
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E15
Kirsten's Catfish Comes Clean
Kirsten's catfish joins her on a call with Nev and Kamie to explain why they deceived her.
09/02/2020
Highlight
03:21
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E16
Stephanie Asks Danny About His Sketchy Behavior
Danny finally shows his face to Stephanie, Nev and Kamie, and explains his aversions to FaceTime, phone calls and personal visits.
09/09/2020
Highlight
04:29
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E17
Zay Can't Wait to Learn the Truth
Zay finds out who she's been talking with online, Kamie and Nev come to a revelation, and secrets concerning Zay's marriage are uncovered.
09/16/2020
Highlight
04:14
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E18
Did Ryan Learn a Lesson?
Nev and Kamie are full of questions when Ryan meets the person he's been talking to online.
09/23/2020
Highlight
03:50
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E19
Jose's Explanations to Dianela Raises More Questions
After four years of dodging Dianela's attempts to meet up, Rey, a.k.a. Jose, finally agrees to join a video call with her and gets confronted about his questionable behavior.
10/07/2020
Highlight
03:27
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E20
Is Boredom a Reason to Catfish Someone?
Brooklyn confronts Kara and Rio for spinning a web of lies and posing as Jason to deceive her, and Kara and Rio apologize to Brooklyn for catfishing her.
10/14/2020
Highlight
03:25
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E21
Jay Learns the Truth About Anna
Jay, Nev and Kamie question the person Jay's been talking to online for the past two months.
10/28/2020
Highlight
02:34
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E22
Gabby's Past Comes Back to Haunt Her
Nev, Kamie, Jeanette and Kiara try to get answers as women from Gabby's past share their stories about being catfished.
11/04/2020
Highlight
03:44
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E23
Jake Finally Gets an Explanation
Jake, Kamie and Nev meet with the person Jake has been talking to and receiving money from online, and the two have a history Jake barely remembers.
11/11/2020
Highlight
04:08
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E24
Tiana Turns the Tables on Tony
When Kamie, Nev and Tony ask Tiana about inconsistencies in her social media profiles, Tiana reveals that she's not the only who's been misrepresenting the facts.
11/18/2020
Highlight
03:49
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E25
A Catfish Catches Everyone Off Guard
Nev and Kamie finally get the catfish on a Zoom call with Eric, and she gives an in-depth explanation for her behavior and surprises the sleuths with her honesty.
12/01/2020
Highlight
04:16
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E26
Scooba Gets an Open-Hearted Explanation from His Catfish
Scooba finally gets a chance to meet his catfish over Skype, and her explanation offers a new perspective that Kamie understands.
12/08/2020
Highlight
04:00
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E27
Tyneira's Story Has Too Many Holes
Tyneira explains her reasons for catfishing DeJuan, and Nev and Kamie probe her further because her story doesn’t add up.
12/15/2020
Highlight
03:36
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E28
Michael Learns Julia Hasn't Been Completely Deceptive
Julia reveals why she has been reluctant to chat with Michael on the phone or via video, and Michael questions Julia's loyalty due to her history of seeking out reality TV stars.
12/22/2020
Highlight
03:02
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E29
Mar Explains Why He's Been So Mysterious
Jason finally learns the truth about Mar's intentions with his heart and his money.
12/29/2020
Highlight
03:13
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 E30
Cherry Gets Comfortable Enough to Reveal Herself
Cherry finally shows herself without makeup and editing after some convincing from Nev and Kamie, and Will's reaction makes her feel secure enough to discuss their relationship.
01/05/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Home Is Where the Party Is in Floribama Shore Season 4
Get ready for new places, new faces and new revelations as the crew hits the road in Floribama Shore Season 4, premiering February 25 at 9/8c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing Kicks Off Love Gone Wrong Week
Sometimes, love can suck, but Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are here to help the brokenhearted when Ghosted: Love Gone Missing returns with five brand-new episodes February 8 at 7/6c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS4
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love Heats Up New Zealand
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love takes the relations**t show to new heights by bringing the guests (and their wildcard exes) to a chalet down under.
11/01/2019
Trailer
00:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Has a Lot to Learn
Sebastian Maniscalco does his best to learn the important names for the 2019 VMAs before he hosts on August 26, but he's got a long way to go.
07/16/2019