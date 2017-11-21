The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
Competitors who have made it to the finals of The Challenge kick it up a notch as they face off with celebrities for new prizes.
Tow Big or Tow HomeThe Challenge all-stars compete against a new group of professional athletes, Olympians and entertainers in the hopes of winning $150,000 for their charities.11/21/2017
Parkour All ObstaclesThe Champs zero in on their strategy after unexpectedly losing two players, and tensions come to a head between Terrell Owens and CT.11/28/2017
Slamballs and Elbow BrawlsJohnny Bananas and Justina team up to boost morale in the house, the Champs and the Stars face unexpected losses, and one player angers his team by skipping the elimination challenge.12/05/2017
When Push Comes to Shoving StarsAfter a physical challenge in the Arena sends one contestant packing, a new player arrives to even the playing field, and a newly formed alliance leaves one team at odds with each other.12/12/2017
Playing Me for the FoosThe Champs are visited by a guest coach during a Jumbo Foosball challenge, and a decade-long rivalry between two contestants comes to a head during elimination nominations.12/19/2017
Flagpoles and False HopesOne Star finds himself caught between two alliances on his team, a twist during nominations puts one team in danger, and a player is sent home after an intense Cage Match in the Arena.12/26/2017
Sink, Purge, RepeatThe contestants battle it out in an underwater obstacle course to secure their spot in the Final Challenge, and one team is forced to choose a player from an opposing alliance.01/02/2018
It's the Final CountdownThe remaining six players compete in an intense Finale Challenge for a chance to earn $150,000 for their charities.01/09/2018
Cast
Mike “The Miz” MizaninHost
Mike “The Miz” Mizanin
Before evolving into “The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE History,” Mike Mizanin broke out on MTV’s “The Real World: Back to New York,” introducing his alter ego, “The Miz.” An MTV stalwart for several years, starring on several “Real World” spinoffs, Mizanin was offered a WWE developmental contract after placing second on WWE’s “Million Dollar Tough Enough” in 2004. Over the next decade, ‘The Miz’ climbed through the ranks to become one of the most recognizable faces in WWE. Mizanin is a former WWE Champion, two-time United States Champion, six-time Tag Team Champion and a seven-time Intercontinental Champion. He is the 25th Triple Crown Champion in WWE History, only the 14th Superstar to complete the Grand Slam and main evented WWE WrestleMania 27 opposite John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. During his tenure with WWE, Mizanin has starred in the third, fourth and fifth installments of “The Marine” film franchise, where he plays the grizzled veteran Jake Hunter. He has also starred in the comedy, “Santa’s Little Helper”as well as the ABC Family original movie “Christmas Bounty.”
Aneesa FerreiraChamp
Aneesa Ferreira
Season 3 - Back again and still holding the record for the most Challenge appearances, Aneesa is a Challenge legend in her own right, even if she is still waiting to take home that elusive grand prize. Once nicknamed the ‘Elimination Queen,’ this feisty and flirtatious competitor is no stranger to playing a little dirty in competition, and there has never been a challenge that Aneesa hasn’t met head on with heart and determination. Knowing her game is strong with these vets and new Stars, will this finally be the time for Aneesa to grab that win she’s been waiting for? The charity she'll be playing for is RAINN: https://www.rainn.org.
Ashley MitchellChamp
Ashley Mitchell
Season 3 - After a devastating family tragedy on the last Champs vs. Stars, it’s been a tough year for Ashley, but she is finally ready to rejoin the game and prove once and for all she can take this win- just like she did on her rookie season of Invasion of the Champions. When she’s got her game face on, This West Virginia native has shown that she may be small but she is a fierce competitor. However, it’s off the field where Ashley is prone to major meltdowns and lots of drama. Can this former cheerleader and southern belle keep her head in the game and eyes on the prize this season? Or will her emotions once again get the best of her? The charity she'll be playing for is Malala Fund: https://www.malala.org.
Chris "CT" TamburelloChamp
Chris "CT" Tamburello
Season 3 - From bad boy to dad bod, there is no Challenge competitor quite like Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello. Returning from his last Champs vs Stars win, CT is back to raise more money for charity, but also to show any Star that this is the Champs game, and no one can take that title away from them. Known for his super human strength, willingness to eat just about anything, and never backing down from a confrontation, there’s not much that CT can’t, or won’t, do for a win. As long as his temper doesn’t get the best of him, CT will always remain a huge force to be reckoned with for any Champ and Star. The charity he'll be playing for is F.I.G.H.T.
Devin WalkerChamp
Devin Walker
Season 3 - After his last appearance on Vendettas where he managed to beat Johnny Bananas in an elimination round, this former Are You the One? Contestant is ready to show that he deserves to compete on the Champ squad along with the likes of veteran players like CT. Known for his dry humor, wit, and appetite for mind games, he is also a former three sport varsity athlete, and is coming into this competition with strong alliances and a desire to prove that he has what it takes to win the ultimate grand prize. The charity he'll be playing for is Bregamos Community Theater: https://www.bregamostheater.org.
Kailah CasillasChamp
Kailah Casillas
Season 3 - Known for her loud hair, tattoos, and attitude, it’s no accident that Kailah has earned herself a bit of a reputation as “The most hated girl in the game.” But after making the final round on Vendettas, Kailah has turned over a new leaf, and is ready to show everyone that she is not just an explosive player ready to burn bridges and create conflict, but instead a fierce competitor who has come to play. Will Kailah be able to hold her tongue but still stand her ground around the likes of these Champs and Stars? Or when the drama begins, will she revert to her old challenge ways? The charity she'll be playing for is 4KIDS of South Florida: www.4kidsofsfl.org.
Kam WilliamsChamp
Kam Williams
Season 3 - This former Are you the One? contestant earned herself the nickname of “Killer Kam” on Vendettas after showing off her stellar skills in the elimination rounds, and making it to the final on her rookie season. Now Kam is back and ready to protect her reputation as she joins the ranks of veteran players like Ashley, Tori and Aneesa. A former flight attendant turned vlogger, Kam also once had a reputation for being a bit of a player, and with no ties to any former love interests in sight, you can bet that this single lady is ready to turn it up this season. The charity she'll be playing for is Lucy Outreach.
Shane LandrumChamp
Shane Landrum
Season 3 - Nicknamed “Shady Shane” for good reason, this Road Rules veteran rejoined the challenge during Invasion of the Champions after a long hiatus. And after a disappointing run on Vendettas, Shane has a lot to prove to his veteran teammates, and himself. Although this cross-fit enthusiast is on top of his game physically, Shane’s best ability is creating drama at every turn by being brutally honest, and the fact that he is single and ready to mingle will likely give these new stars a run for their money. The charity he'll be playing for is the True Colors Fund: https://truecolorsfund.org.
Tony RainesChamp
Tony Raines
Season 3 - Known for his signature call, “It’s Tony time!” and his tumultuous relationships on and off the Challenge, Tony’s first appearance on Champs vs Stars is likely to be an interesting one. After five Challenge appearances including making the finals on Vendettas, Tony is definitely not a rookie anymore, but he isn’t a big winner either, as he continues to search for that elusive grand prize. And with two young daughters back home and a girlfriend he hopes to make his fiancé very soon, Tony has a lot to fight for, and a lot to prove. Can Tony show that he has what it takes to make it all the way this time? Or will he let his pride and ego get in the way of him becoming a true Challenge champion? The charity he'll be playing for is Hands On NOLA.
Tori DealChamp
Tori Deal
Season 3 - After making the final in her rookie season of Dirty 30 and joining Champs vs Stars as a replacement player last season, Tori is back and ready to leave it all on the table this time around. With a combination of athleticism, determination and a fiery personality, the former Are You the One? alum clearly has what it takes to compete alongside some of the Challenges most notorious and proven vets. Nicknamed “the Tornado,” look for Tori to use her good looks and flirtatious spirit as she is sure to shake up the game by charming the guys and becoming fast friends with the girls. The charity she'll be playing for is PANCAN: https://www.pancan.org.
Wes BergmannChamp
Wes Bergmann
Season 3 - It is hard to think of a player in Challenge history that this self-proclaimed “Master Manipulator” has not tried to make a deal with. And after a devastating loss on the last Champs vs. Stars in a challenge he should have excelled at, Wes is back again, ready to show that he is bigger, stronger, and more cunning than ever. With two Challenge titles under his belt, Wes hasn’t seen a big win since Rivals II, and he is ready to change that statistic. He has also built a solid friendship with Louise since their appearance together on Champs vs. Pros, so look for Wes to use this alliance to his full advantage in this game. The charity he'll be playing for is 36 Degrees North: http://www.36degreesnorth.co.
Arian FosterStar
Arian Foster
Season 3 - It’s easy to think that former NFL Houston Texans running back Arian Foster is just an elite athlete, but before his retirement in 2016, he was also once referred to as “The Most Interesting Man in the NFL.” He also founded the Arian Foster Family Foundation, which strives to help families and children in underserved communities, and with a passion like this, there is no doubt that Arian will be a fierce competitor. The charity he'll be playing for is Arian Foster Family Foundation: http://arianfoster.org/af_found/
Brooke HoganStar
Brooke Hogan
Season 3 - No stranger to the spotlight, Brooke Hogan has literally grown up on camera, as the daughter of famous pro wrestler Hulk Hogan and star of her own series, Brooke Knows Best. And as a former pro wrestler herself, this current actress/ singer/songwriter has an intimidating physical presence that will have most other females shaking in their boots. The charity she'll be playing for is PETA: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals https://www.peta.org.
Casper SmartStar, Actor
Casper Smart
Season 3 - Dancer, choreographer, MMA fighter- if there is one thing to know about Beau Casper Smart, it’s that he’s tried it all…and excelled at most. Best known for his choreography with world renowned artists including Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, Flo Rida, and Sean Paul, this self- proclaimed “jack of all trades” is ready to give any Challenger a run for their money. But if there is one thing about Casper that he hasn’t yet mastered, it’s the ability to play nice with others. The charity he'll be playing for is http://www.inner-cityarts.org.
Daniel GibsonStar
Daniel Gibson
Season 3 - Nicknamed “Booby” by his grandma, this former NBA star knows there is one phrase that always rings true: “If you wanna win, put Booby in.” Playing aside the likes of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving on the Cleveland Cavaliers for 7 seasons, Booby’s athletic ability is a force to be reckoned with. But make no mistake, this budding hip- hop artist is also smart, calculated, and more interested in learning the game within the game. The charity he'll be playing for is the American Diabetes Association: http://www.diabetes.org.
Drake BellStar
Drake Bell
Season 3 - This former child star was once known for his leading role on the hit Nickelodeon series, Drake and Josh. But now he’s all grown up and straying away from his traditional good boy image by sporting a new body and growing collection of tattoos. As a TV, movie, and voice actor, look for Drake to also be skilled in his knowledge of trivia and pop culture, which could make him make him a good competitor in a game where you must always expect the unexpected. The charity he'll be playing for is Global Down Syndrome: https://www.globaldownsyndrome.org.
Hennessy CarolinaStar
Hennessy Carolina
Season 3 - She may be small at 5’1”, but Hennessy Carolina, known to most as just “Hennessy,” packs a powerful punch in a small package. As rapper Cardi B’s sister, Hennessy is no stranger to the glamour of Hollywood, having appeared on Love and Hip Hop and many countless red-carpet events. But she is also a rising star in her own right, a budding fashion designer with over 2 million Instagram followers, and a motto of “Don’t tell me the sky is the limit when there’s footprints on the moon.” The charity she'll be playing for is BronxWorks: Bronxworks.org.
Jozea FloresStar
Jozea Flores
Season 3 - After his run on Big Brother 18, Jozea is no stranger to manipulating the game and its players. This model, makeup artist, and self-proclaimed “messiah” is known for speaking his mind and leaving it all on the table. But aside from the politics, he is also an athlete at heart with a passion for yoga and extreme hiking. And with former Vendettas Challenger Natalie as his BFF, it is certain that Jozea will have some tricks up his sleeve to ensure he stays in the game as long as possible. The charity he'll be playing for is Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund: http://www.jdrf.org.
Lil MamaStar
Lil Mama
Season 3 - Lil Mama (aka Niatia Jessica Kirkland) is not just a hip- hop artist and dancer, she has also judged 7 seasons of America’s Best Dance Crew, and adds actress to her resume with her portrayal of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in VH1’s biographical film, CrazySexyCool. She is sassy, outspoken, and the eldest girl of eight siblings, which is how she earned the nickname, “Lil Mama.” When her hit single “Lip Gloss” debuted, Lil Mama sprang into the spotlight on the Billboard charts and was nominated for several awards. The charity she'll be playing for is Man Up! Inc.
Louise HazelStar
Louise Hazel
Season 3 - English Olympic athlete and fitness expert Louise Hazel is no stranger to the Challenge. On her first Champs vs. Pros appearance, she showed that she could play just as dirty as some of the most notorious Challenge competitors when she schemed to put Lolo Jones into elimination. And now she is back, looking to prove that this time, she can make it all the way to the finals…by any means necessary. The charity she'll be playing for is BLSYW: http://blsyw.org.
Selita EbanksStar
Selita Ebanks
Season 3 - This Cayman born actress/model is best known for her appearances in Sports Illustrated, Vogue, and Victoria’s Secret. She may be tall, dark and gorgeous, but don’t underestimate her as a competitor because she is also fierce and ready to win. Having once appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice, Selita knows how to play the game, and as a humanitarian and activist, she is passionate about her charity and giving back to foster kids, as she was once in foster care herself. The charity she'll be playing for is New Yorkers for Children: http://www.newyorkersforchildren.org.
Aneesa FerreiraChamp
Aneesa Ferreira
Season 2 - Fiery, outspoken and bold, Aneesa Ferreira never shies away from a challenge or the drama of the competition that comes with it. Although Ferreira has appeared on thirteen seasons on The Challenge and still has yet to take home a win, no one can deny her sheer determination and strength, which she always proves in eliminations. Ferreira also plays a strong reality game, knowing when to flirt with the players to get them on her side, fight for alliances, and mess with rookies’ heads. “The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars” might be just what this fireball needs to finally come out on top. The charity she'll be playing for is Suicide Prevention.
Ashley MitchellChamp
Ashley Mitchell
Season 2 - This West Virginia native clawed and fought her way from the Shelter to the Oasis to the grand prize on her rookie season, “The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions.” Although she is fairly fresh to the franchise, Brooke has proven she is a force to be reckoned with. When she’s around, the waterworks are frequent but only because this emotional firecracker is so keen to take the W in every challenge and elimination she competes in. After an early exit on “The Challenge: Dirty 30,” she is hungry to prove she still has what it takes and to show she is a true champ. The charity she'll be playing for is Prevent Child Abuse America: https://preventchildabuse.org/
Chris "CT" TamburelloChamp
Chris "CT" Tamburello
Season 2 - Chris "CT" Tamburello is the The Challenge’s number one bad boy, with seasons full of arguments, fights, finals, and championships under his belt. Known for dominating in every type of competition, CT is equally strong at food and puzzle challenges as well as challenges that require strength and endurance. With a track record full of fist fights and shouting matches, CT has no problem calling people out and telling them to back off – Stars beware. The charity he'll be playing for is F.I.G.H.T.
Cory WhartonChamp
Cory Wharton
Season 2 - As the resident challenge “ladies man,” Cory Wharton knows how to use his flirtatious nature and charisma to his advantage. Although very charming, this rising star is still capable of deceit and trickery, often making multiple alliances to save himself. Of his mere four seasons on The Challenge, Wharton made his mark by making it to the finals – twice. As a rookie on Champs vs. Stars, Cory is ready to prove that he’s on par with the Champs while taking out those Stars on the side. The charity he'll be playing for is Kids Food Basket: https://www.kidsfoodbasket.org/
Emily SchrommChamp
Emily Schromm
Season 2 - Charity: Girls Inc. You only have to take one look at Emily Schromm to know she has what it takes to beat down any competitor that comes her way. Aside from taking home the W on “The Challenge: Rivals II,” Schromm is a full time-personal trainer and was once named “Next Fitness Star” by Women’s Health Magazine. Now, for her triumphant return on “The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars,” she is ready to restore her champion title once again.
Jenna ComponoChamp
Jenna Compono
Season 2 - The epitome of bombshell, Jenna Compono brings her own unique combination of girl-next-door sweetness, strong physical prowess but ditzy attitude to every season she competes in. Beyond her looks is a fierce competitor who can stay calm under pressure, tune out the noise and focus on pulling through the win when it comes to her game. For the past few seasons she’s had a tumultuous relationship with fellow challenger Zach Nichols, but she’s hopeful it won’t get in the way of her laser sharp focus when it comes down to game time. The charity he'll be playing for is The Jason Gruen Foundation: http://www.thejasongruenfoundation.org/
Johnny BananasChamp
Johnny Bananas
Season 2 - Many competitors have tried to walk away from the franchise as the leader of the pack, but no one has more victories to their name than Johnny ‘Bananas.’ Love him or hate him, this six-time champion brings his strong, athletic abilities and dynamic sense of humor to every season he appears in. ‘Bananas’ hasn’t run in a final since he famously “stole” the prize purse from Sarah on “The Challenge: Rivals III,” leaving many to wonder if he cursed himself, ending his days as king of The Challenge forever. ‘Bananas’ is ready to take home a win on “Champs vs Stars” to ensure the crown stays where he believes it rightfully belongs. The charity he'll be playing for is Special Olympics: https://www.specialolympics.org/
Wes BergmannChamp
Wes Bergmann
Season 2 - Known for his cunning strategy and his ever-evolving alliances, Wes Bergmann is back after making it to the final in “Champs vs. Pros,” but falling short of taking home a victory. Although Bergmann has two Champ titles under his belt, he hasn’t won since he was partnered with longtime nemesis CT on “The Challenge: Rivals II”. Never afraid to speak his mind and plot with players all on sides, Bregmann prides himself on out-smarting his opponents in order for the game to go his way. The Stars better beware of this masterful manipulator. The charity he'll be playing for is American Cancer Society: https://www.cancer.org/
Zach NicholsChamp
Zach Nichols
Season 2 - Standing at 6 feet 3 inches, Zach Nichols is a fierce presence on The Challenge field and already considers himself a pro-athlete after his college football career. Although Nichols didn’t pursue his dreams of becoming an NFL star, he still devotes all of his time and energy to fitness, enough so that he earned his Champ title on “The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons.” In the past, Nichols’ tumultuous relationship with fellow cast member Jenna Compono has brought drama on every season they’ve done together. Will their relationship flourish? Or will it distract him from taking down the Stars? The charity he'll be playing for is Wigs for Kids Michigan: https://www.wigs4kids.org
Ariane AndrewStar
Ariane Andrew
Season 2 - The triple-threat performer is a dancer, actress and erstwhile professional wrestler, and she isn’t afraid to tell it like it is or throw down in the ring to prove a point. Ready to break new barriers, Andrew is bringing her athletic skills and conniving ways from the ring to The Challenge. Underestimated because of her size and swag, the former Total Divas star is not intimidated by any of the vets and will do whatever it takes to claim the title and win money for her charity. The charity she'll be playing for is Black Girls Rock: http://blackgirlsrock.com/
Josh MurrayStar
Josh Murray
Season 2 - The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum is no stranger to competition: Despite a history of striking out with love, Murray found success as a professional baseball player in his younger years, and his love of sports and competition has never left him. Tall, good-looking and athletic, Murray is certain to have the ladies swooning -- and the opposing team members shaking in their sneakers. The charity he'll be playing for is Extra Special People: http://extraspecialpeople.com/
Justina ValentineStar
Justina Valentine
Season 2 - From her signature bright locks to her larger-than-life personality, the Wild’ N Out star always manages to shine in a crowded room. A singer, rapper and songwriter, Valentine is walking into the competition with one alliance already in the bag: her fellow cast member and friend Matt Rife. With her sunny disposition, Valentine is bound to charm over a Champ or two -- but does she have the physical talents to compete at the level of our resident title-holders? The charity she'll be playing for is Young Women’s Leadership Network: https://www.studentleadershipnetwork.org/
Kim GlassStar
Kim Glass
Season 2 - Glass is a force: At 6 feet 3 inches, she led her Olympic volleyball team to a silver medal in the 2008 Beijing Games. But she's not all brawn: She was one of only three athletes featured in Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition. A fierce competitor, Glass is a team player and expects only the best from herself and her teammates. She'll be at the helm to lead the Stars as they come face-to-face with the Champs. The charity she'll be playing for is Covenant House: https://www.covenanthouse.org/
Matt RifeStar
Matt Rife
Season 2 - The 21-year-old stand-up comedian already made history as the youngest person ever to be cast on a BET series before bringing consistent hilarity to MTV on Wild 'N Out. With his latest iconic role as one of the new hosts of MTV’s TRL, he is destined to blow up even bigger. On The Challenge, he wants to show the Champs that he’s willing to go head-to-head in any physical challenge and is more than just a killer smile with perfect abs. The charity he'll be playing for is World Wildlife Fund: https://www.worldwildlife.org/
Michelle WatersonStar
Michelle Waterson
Season 2 - Charity: MVP Vets and Players. Don’t let her short stature and bubbly personality fool you -- Waterson packs a punch. A life-long martial artist, she lit up the MMA world with dazzling submission skills and lightning-quick strikes. Before joining the ultra-competitive UFC, Waterson was the #1 ranked fighter in the world and crowned champion multiple times. Although she’s a newcomer to the franchise, she's ready to earn a new title to her list as #1 on Champs vs. Stars.
Riff RaffStar
Riff Raff
Season 2 - The term “Riff Raff” is usually reserved for a person who is up to no good or someone you wouldn’t want to be associated with, and at first glance, it would be easy to write off this rapper as just that. But after looking past his braids, tattoos and eccentric fashion choices, there's more to him than meets the eye. From his appearance on From G’s To Gents to his transformation into a viral Internet sensation, Riff Raff (also known as "Jody Highroller") is a master of reinvention and surprise. When the power of persuasion and manipulation can be your biggest asset in this game, he's not one to be underestimated. The charity he'll be playing for is Nevada SPCA: http://www.nevadaspca.org/
Romeo MillerStar
Romeo Miller
Season 2 - The son of hip-hop royalty, Romeo Miller, formerly known as Lil’ Romeo, has a lucrative music and acting career all his own. His desire for competition isn’t stifled by the fact that he already has all the finer things that life has to offer -- Miller is always up for a challenge. With charm running through his veins, he's certain to score a few points with the ladies while simultaneously threatening the competition. The charity he'll be playing for is Team Hope NOLA: http://teamhopenola.org/
Shawn JohnsonStar
Shawn Johnson
Season 2 - They say good things come in small packages, and the gymnast is no exception to the rule. Among her many titles, Johnson has four Olympic medals, including a gold from the 2008 Games. Even though she retired from gymnastics, she still has the heart and drive of a competitor. At only 4 feet 11 inches, Johnson is all strength and power, and despite her small size, the Champs shouldn’t underestimate her will to win. The charity she'll be playing for is Hope Sports: https://www.hopesports.org/
Terrell OwensStar
Terrell Owens
Season 2 - The former NFL wide receiver is a powerhouse athlete with a colorful, and sometimes controversial, personality guaranteed to put the Champs on edge. Although T.O. retired from football, he is still extremely competitive and will stop at nothing to win. He’s used to being the alpha male on the team, and with his dominating presence, is ready to tackle Champs vs Stars like a pro. The charity he'll be playing for is Ky Cares Foundation: http://www.kycares.org/