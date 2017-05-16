The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars

Ashley Mitchell Champ

Season 3 - After a devastating family tragedy on the last Champs vs. Stars, it’s been a tough year for Ashley, but she is finally ready to rejoin the game and prove once and for all she can take this win- just like she did on her rookie season of Invasion of the Champions. When she’s got her game face on, This West Virginia native has shown that she may be small but she is a fierce competitor. However, it’s off the field where Ashley is prone to major meltdowns and lots of drama. Can this former cheerleader and southern belle keep her head in the game and eyes on the prize this season? Or will her emotions once again get the best of her? The charity she'll be playing for is Malala Fund: https://www.malala.org.