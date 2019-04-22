Teen Mom: Young Moms Club
S1 • E1
On the FenceChandlar reaches out to her ex-besties from high school to make amends, Nikki feels pressured to get married, and Heather's health issues add stress to her baby shower.04/22/2019
S1 • E2
Out of ChancesHeather anticipates a life-threatening birth, Alyssa moves up her wedding date, and Cheyenne's mom offers her and Teli a place to live -- with plenty of rules.04/29/2019
S1 • E3
You Choose Him Over UsHeather celebrates the birth of her son, Chandlar is torn between Aaron and her friends, Michael's behavior embarrasses Nicole, and Nikki works on her modeling career.05/06/2019
S1 • E4
Fix MeChandlar is ready to cut Aaron out of her life for good, Nikki dives into a modeling career despite Ryan's disapproval, and Nicole confronts Michael about his overdrinking.05/13/2019
S1 • E5
Forget He ExistsNicole gives her boyfriend one more chance, Chandlar gets mixed signals from Aaron, and Cheyenne worries how her mom will react to her and Teli being late with rent.05/20/2019
S1 • E6
Take It Down a NotchChandlar finally learns the truth about Aaron and Nicole's past, Nikki prioritizes her career over her relationship, and Alyssa copes with the possibility of losing her mom.05/20/2019
Cast
Alyssa
Alyssa is engaged to Brandon, and they have a son named Kayden. When her mom's cancer worsens, they decide to move up their wedding. Juggling nursing school, a young son and her mom's illness, Alyssa turns to her besties to keep her spirits high and guide her while trying to plan the wedding of her dreams in record time.
Chandlar
Chandlar is back in the mommy group after her current boyfriend Aaron wedged himself between Chandlar and her friends a few years back. Pregnant with his child, she is confused about what to do, now that his struggles with drug addiction have reached a breaking point. With the help of her friends, Chandlar tries to deal with her toxic relationship with Aaron and salvage her co-parenting relationship with ex-boyfriend James.
Heather
Prescribed bed rest due to a rare illness called hyperemesis gravidarum, and about to give birth to her second child, Heather tries to keep it together for her family. With a possibly fatal childbirth looming, more than ever she needs her friends' support to give her hope. Her dreams of being a "mommy mogul" in the health and beauty industry are on hold until after the baby is born.
Nicole
Nicole has been a single mom since her daughter Noelle was a newborn and is currently supported by her parents. When she is not on mommy duty, she directs her energy at new boyfriend Michael, whom she thinks has the potential to be the one. Desperate to provide a family for Noelle, she misses the red flags her friends remind her of daily. Will her quest for true love blind her to the truth?
Nikki
Mom to Alaia, Nikki balances a budding modeling career with meeting the expectations of her boyfriend Ryan. He wants her to stay at home and take care of their child, and she dreams of showing their daughter she can have a career and be a caregiver. Living apart from Ryan, Nikki is desperate to keep her family together, and when their relationship reaches a tipping point, she turns to her friends for support.