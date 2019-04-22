On the Fence
Season 1 E 1 • 04/22/2019
Chandlar reaches out to her ex-besties from high school to make amends, Nikki feels pressured to get married, and Heather's health issues add stress to her baby shower.
Teen Mom: Young Moms Club
S1 • E2
Out of Chances
Heather anticipates a life-threatening birth, Alyssa moves up her wedding date, and Cheyenne's mom offers her and Teli a place to live -- with plenty of rules.
04/29/2019
41:52
Teen Mom: Young Moms Club
S1 • E3
You Choose Him Over Us
Heather celebrates the birth of her son, Chandlar is torn between Aaron and her friends, Michael's behavior embarrasses Nicole, and Nikki works on her modeling career.
05/06/2019
42:54
Teen Mom: Young Moms Club
S1 • E4
Fix Me
Chandlar is ready to cut Aaron out of her life for good, Nikki dives into a modeling career despite Ryan's disapproval, and Nicole confronts Michael about his overdrinking.
05/13/2019
41:51
Teen Mom: Young Moms Club
S1 • E5
Forget He Exists
Nicole gives her boyfriend one more chance, Chandlar gets mixed signals from Aaron, and Cheyenne worries how her mom will react to her and Teli being late with rent.
05/20/2019
41:31
Teen Mom: Young Moms Club
S1 • E6
Take It Down a Notch
Chandlar finally learns the truth about Aaron and Nicole's past, Nikki prioritizes her career over her relationship, and Alyssa copes with the possibility of losing her mom.
05/20/2019
02:09
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E6
Alyssa Gets Heartbreaking News
Alyssa gets an update on her mom's health and makes a decision about her wedding plans with Brandon.
05/20/2019
Highlight
03:53
Teen Mom: Young Moms ClubS1 E6
Chandlar Learns the Truth
Chandlar finally finds out what happened between Nicole and Aaron four years ago.
05/20/2019
