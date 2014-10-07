Snack-Off
- 20:51
S1 • E1
Camping Cuisine & Jelly BeansThree contestants battle each other to create epic late night snacks using the leftovers from a camping trip, and one Mystery Munchie, in hopes of taking home the legendary Golden Spork.07/10/2014
S1 • E2
Totally Baked & French FriesUsing random baking ingredients, and one Mystery Munchie, three wanna-be chefs will battle each other to see who’s the late night snack champ.07/10/2014
S1 • E3
Date Night & Hot DogsThree contestants do whatever it takes to cook up a meal full of aphrodisiacs, sure to get them some action.07/17/2014
S1 • E4
On A Stick and PB&JUsing only the random ingredients they can find in the back of their fridges, three wannabe chefs will attempt to invent a new snack-on-a-stick.07/24/2014
S1 • E5
The After After Party & TwinkiesYou just got home from a late night of partying. The restaurants are closed, and you haven’t been shopping in weeks. Three contestants will have to use whatever they can find to create the ultimate Drunchie.07/31/2014
S1 • E6
Gas Station Delights and Mac & CheeseWhen you don’t have time to stop at the grocery store, you hit up the gas station on the corner. Using items such as Meat Sticks and slushies, three amateur cooks battle it out for the mythical Golden Spork.08/07/2014
S1 • E7
Carnival Creations & Pork RindsThree amateur snack chefs compete to transform random leftover ingredients into the next carnival sensation. Leave it to Snack-Off to prove that just about anything can be fried.08/14/2014
S1 • E8
Dorm Room Delicacies & Breakfast CerealThree amateur cooks, using only the ingredients and equipment found in a dorm room, will battle each other to create a snack sure to cure a chronic case of the munchies.08/21/2014
S1 • E9
Hangover Helper & Toaster PastriesWe had an epic rager last night, and now the kitchen is a mess. Three amateur cooks will compete to create the ultimate hang-over cure, using only the random items leftover from a party the night before.08/28/2014
S1 • E10
Lunchbox Challenge & RamenThree amateur cooks battle to transform classic kids lunchbox ingredients, into munchie masterpieces. Only one will become keeper of the mythical golden spark.09/04/2014