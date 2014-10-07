Snack-Off
Gas Station Delights & Mac and Cheese
Season 1 E 6 • 08/07/2014
With 25 minutes on the clock, three contestants get creative with gas station foods in hopes of impressing the panel of judges and winning the highly distinguished Golden Spork.
Snack-OffS1 • E1Camping Cuisine & Jelly Beans
Three contestants have 25 minutes to raid the kitchen and whip up a delicious snack made from camping trip leftovers.
07/10/2014
20:49
Snack-OffS1 • E2Totally Baked & French Fries
They'll have to do their best Betty Crocker with classic baking ingredients if these three contestants want to impress the panel of judges and win the illustrious Golden Spork.
07/10/2014
20:50
Snack-OffS1 • E3Date Night & Hot Dogs
These three amateur chefs will race the clock and one another to cook epic late-night snacks using aphrodisiacs and whatever's left in their fridge for a shot at $1,000.
07/17/2014
20:49
Snack-OffS1 • E4On a Stick & PB and J
Using only the random ingredients they can find in the back of their fridges, three wannabe chefs will attempt to invent a new snack-on-a-stick.
07/24/2014
20:49
Snack-OffS1 • E5The After After Party & Twinkies
Three contestants go head-to-head to create the ultimate after after party snack using tater tots, piña colada mix, leftover fried chicken and a brown banana.
07/31/2014
20:49
Snack-OffS1 • E7Carnival Creations & Pork Rinds
Three contestants will cook their hearts out, but there's a catch: They have 25 minutes to create something delicious using only carnival-themed foods like cotton candy and kettle corn.
08/21/2014
20:49
Snack-OffS1 • E8Dorm Room Delicacies & Breakfast Cereal
Three contestants have a hot plate, a microwave and a few college-themed ingredients for creating a snack worthy of the Golden Spork.
08/21/2014
20:49
Snack-OffS1 • E9Hangover Helper & Toaster Pastries
There was an epic party last night, everyone feels like hot garbage, and now, these contestants must create the ultimate hangover cure from the foods lingering after the rager.
08/28/2014
20:50
Snack-OffS1 • E10Lunch Box Challenge & Ramen
These three rookie chefs have 20 minutes to raid the kitchen and make a delicious snack with foods typically found in a kid's lunchbox, like fish sticks and a juice box.
09/04/2014
20:49
Snack-OffS1 • E11Holiday Leftovers & Cookies
The contestants work with leftovers from a holiday feast, including turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie, and it's up to the judges to decide who will win it all.
09/11/2014
20:48
Snack-OffS1 • E12Celebrity Snack-Off! & Butterfinger
On this star-studded episode, John Legend, Melanie Iglesias and Big Black compete in the sandwich challenge to win $1,000 for charity, but there's a catch: They don't have any bread.
09/18/2014
20:49
Snack-OffS1 • E13Sugar High & Marshmallows
Using brownies, whipped cream and a big bag of candy, these three contestants have 25 minutes to make a sugary snack that impresses the judges.
09/25/2014
20:50
Snack-OffS1 • E14Grandma's House & Corn Nuts
Three contestants step up to a kitchen stocked with grandma's favorite ingredients to compete for a chance at $1,000 and the illustrious Golden Spork.
10/02/2014
20:49
Snack-OffS1 • E15School Lunch & Cinnamon Rolls
Three amateur chefs will make like a lunch lady and create the ultimate three-compartment school lunch in pursuit of the often imitated, never duplicated Golden Spork.
10/09/2014
