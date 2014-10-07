- 20:50
S1 • E1
Camping Cuisine & Jelly BeansThree contestants battle each other to create epic late night snacks using the leftovers from a camping trip, and one Mystery Munchie, in hopes of taking home the legendary Golden Spork.07/10/2014
S1 • E2
Totally Baked & French FriesUsing random baking ingredients, and one Mystery Munchie, three wanna-be chefs will battle each other to see who’s the late night snack champ.07/10/2014
S1 • E3
Date Night & Hot DogsThree contestants do whatever it takes to cook up a meal full of aphrodisiacs, sure to get them some action.07/17/2014
S1 • E4
On A Stick and PB&JUsing only the random ingredients they can find in the back of their fridges, three wannabe chefs will attempt to invent a new snack-on-a-stick.07/24/2014
S1 • E5
The After After Party & TwinkiesYou just got home from a late night of partying. The restaurants are closed, and you haven’t been shopping in weeks. Three contestants will have to use whatever they can find to create the ultimate Drunchie.07/31/2014
S1 • E6
Gas Station Delights and Mac & CheeseWhen you don’t have time to stop at the grocery store, you hit up the gas station on the corner. Using items such as Meat Sticks and slushies, three amateur cooks battle it out for the mythical Golden Spork.08/07/2014
S1 • E7
Carnival Creations & Pork RindsThree amateur snack chefs compete to transform random leftover ingredients into the next carnival sensation. Leave it to Snack-Off to prove that just about anything can be fried.08/14/2014
S1 • E9
Hangover Helper & Toaster PastriesWe had an epic rager last night, and now the kitchen is a mess. Three amateur cooks will compete to create the ultimate hang-over cure, using only the random items leftover from a party the night before.08/28/2014
S1 • E11
Holiday Leftovers & CookiesUsing classic holiday leftovers and one Mystery Munchie, three half-baked chefs, will compete for a chance at $1,000, a spot in the Snack-Off cookbook, and the one and only Golden Spork.09/11/2014
S1 • E12
Celebrity Snack-Off! & ButterfingerIn a special Celebrity Edition, Grammy Award winner John Legend, steps off the stage and into the kitchen to compete against Big Black, and Girl Code’s Melanie Iglesias, in an epic battle to create the next sandwich sensation.09/18/2014
About Snack-Off
Eddie Huang guides a group of amateur chefs as they battle it out in a series of unique challenges for a chance to win cash, get recognition and take home the coveted golden spork necklace.
