True Life Crime
Watch Episodes

Cast

Dometi Pongo

Journalist
Dometi Pongo is the host of the MTV series True Life Crime and MTV News' Need to Know, a Twitter and Instagram show providing context to the day's pop culture news. Dometi previously served as a reporter and fill-in host for Chicago's WGN Radio and as voiceover talent for WGN-TV. The award-winning journalist also works as a speaker and multimedia consultant through his firm, Pongo Strategy Group, which helps organizations tell better stories through multimedia. In partnership with Sankofa Ventures, Dometi's annual group tours of Ghana, West Africa, provide opportunities for the African diaspora to explore their ancestral lineage.

About True Life Crime

True Life Crime investigates the most harrowing true crime mysteries. These victims were young, the crimes against them were shocking, and haunting questions remain.

Follow