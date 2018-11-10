How Far Is Tattoo Far?
Bama Babes Bust Out
Season 1 E 5 • 10/25/2018
Floribama Shore besties Aimee and Nilsa boost each other's confidence, and a dysfunctional couple uses ink to push each other's buttons.
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E1Secrets from the Shore
Jersey Shore's Angelina and her fiance Chris get bloody revenge on one another with unwanted ink, and best friends Melody and Dacota's good intentions get warped.
10/11/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E2Politics That Stink
Cousins Spenser and Tyler one-up each other with permanent reminders of their pasts, and exes Ashley and Bree come clean about their breakup with not-so-clean tattoos.
10/11/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E3Drunk Lessons
Jersey girls Jess and Jordan choose crazy tattoos for each other, and best friends Eddie and Shavonna teach each other painful lessons.
10/18/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E4Mamma Knows Best
Garrett and Micah let each other know where they stand in their relationship, and Jillian and Daevian take their sibling rivalry to an all-new low.
10/18/2018
10/25/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E6Freaks on Fleek
A pair of drag queens dig up the dirt for some harsh tattoos, and a Jersey party girl reveals a major secret to her best friend via ink.
10/25/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E7Down in the Dumps
Daredevil friends Trevor and Connor take their wild stunts to the next level, and sisters Branee and Jazmine reach a turning point in their lives when a secret is revealed.
11/01/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E8Balls Deep Challenge
Cara Maria and Paulie from The Challenge put their new relationship on the line with their tattoo choices, and best frenemies Tajana and Ashleigh throw shade at one another.
11/01/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E9Payback for a Lifetime
A pair of petty cousins seek revenge on each other, and a fed-up girlfriend sends her baby daddy a clear message about commitment.
11/08/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E10Money Where Your Mouth Is
Sisters Anajah and Deaijia give each other blunt relationship advice, and besties Stephon and Mike get lessons on how to man up.
11/08/2018
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E1Rev My Engine
A happily married couple tests their relationship with spicy tattoo designs, and two exes struggling to co-parent are out for revenge.
05/23/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E2Kirk and Codi's Bama Bro-Down
Floribama Shore best buds Codi and Kirk tattoo each other with warning signs, and two sisters are determined to bring each other to tears.
05/23/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E3S**t Hits the Fan
Promiscuous best friends brand each other with sex life-ruining tattoos, and two frenemies get violent after critiquing each other's hygiene with ink.
05/23/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E4Deadly Secret
A married couple's relationship is imperiled when they reveal sexual secrets to each other via ink, and best friends teach each other lessons.
05/23/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E5Kailah Exposes the Truth
Kailah from The Challenge may have missed the mark trying to help her boyfriend conquer his insecurities, and a best friend wants to be something more.
05/30/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E5The Challenge's Kailah Gets Burned
Kailah from The Challenge watches her boyfriend Mikey's mixed reaction to his new tattoo, then cringes at the tattoo he designed to teach her an anger-management lesson.
05/30/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E5Allison Has Her Friend's Back Forever
Taj takes a first look at the tattoo designed by his best friend Allison, which makes clear the role she intends to play in his romantic life.
05/30/2019
